Clearwave Fiber Protects Internet Service, Supports Communities During Hurricane Helene

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Hurricane Helene stormed through the Southeastern United States last week, local Internet provider Clearwave Fiber was prepared.

“As a Georgia resident, I know well the steps we take each year to prepare our homes and families for the onset of hurricane season. As COO of Clearwave Fiber, I am committed to maintaining reliable Internet service for our businesses and residents when challenging weather conditions hit,” said Gwynne Lastinger, Chief Operating Officer for Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet to Georgia, Florida, Kansas and Illinois. The company operates a redundant Fiber-optic network with backup routes and alternate power sources to help ensure services remain up through severe storms and other inclement weather. “We had a comprehensive plan in place, monitored the weather days before the hurricane made landfall, and then executed our plan.”

Fiber Internet is designed to withstand the most challenging weather conditions. One key advantage to Clearwave Fiber is that the company has made the additional investment to bury Fiber lines beneath the ground, protecting them from external weather threats. Fiber is shielded underground, unlike satellite, DSL, or wireless 5G, where exposed lines are susceptible to wind and rain.

“Staying connected is crucial, especially during emergencies. Our customers, from emergency response centers to residents communicating with relatives, rely on us to ensure that connectivity, and we’ve invested heavily in our construction techniques to minimize service disruptions,” said Ross Benner, Vice President of Technology and Operations for Clearwave Fiber.

Clearwave Fiber executed a plan that had been laid out well in advance. Technical teams worked ahead of the storm to fortify infrastructure, secure equipment, reinforce network facilities and implement many other preventive measures. The company’s Network Operations Center was fully staffed 24/7, closely monitoring network performance before, during, and after the storm so any issues could be addressed promptly.

Associates of the broadband company were also staged as close to the impact zone as possible in case of any damage to the network. “Because we have long operated in areas that are frequently impacted by severe storms, we know exactly what it takes to be prepared for our customers when they hit. We had necessary equipment and our team ready to mobilize quickly if any repairs were needed on our network,” said Benner.

Benner said Clearwave Fiber’s network performed exceptionally well through the storm, as expected. For those customers who maintained commercial power or had alternative power sources, their Internet services were fully operational, and all other customers saw their services restored as commercial power restored. “We worked alongside the local authorities and emergency services to make sure our efforts were in line with the overall power restoration process. Once we were allowed go in, we were on site to ensure backup generators were refueled and backup battery systems were replaced if necessary,” Benner said.

In response to widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Helene, Clearwave Fiber has set up free charging stations in key areas to support those affected by the storm. The company has tapped into its fully operational Fiber network to provide multiple Wi-Fi hot spots in the hardest-hit areas. These resources are intended to provide a vital service, allowing individuals to charge their phones, tablets and other essential devices and access a working Internet connection so they can stay in touch with loved ones, access important updates and maintain communication during this critical time.

Ashley Phillips, Savannah-based President of Commercial Business for Clearwave Fiber, said that the company takes pride in being a part of the fabric of the communities they serve. “We understand how crucial it is for people to stay connected during emergencies, especially in the aftermath of a storm like Hurricane Helene," Phillips said. "By setting up these Wi-Fi and charging stations, we hope to provide some relief to those affected, ensuring they have the ability to communicate with loved ones and access the information they need to navigate this challenging time. Our priority is to support our communities, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help them recover and stay safe.”

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 15,000 route-mile Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

