Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held October 1st and 2nd are now available for online viewing.
October 1st
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Dore Copper Mining Corp.
|OTCQB: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
|Viva Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|IMPACT Silver Corp.
|OTCQB: ISVLF | TSXV: IPT
|Serabi Gold Plc
|OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
|Highland Copper Company Inc.
|OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
|North Bay Resources, Inc.
|Pink: NBRI
October 2nd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
