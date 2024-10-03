Imprivata Joins FIDO Alliance to Help Advance Passwordless Authentication in Healthcare and other Mission-Critical Industries

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata , the digital identity company for life- and mission-critical industries, today announced it has joined the FIDO Alliance , an open industry association with a mission to eliminate the world’s reliance on passwords by promoting the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation. Joining the FIDO Alliance allows Imprivata to collaborate closely with other members in the advancement of passwordless authentication to help solve complex security, compliance, and workflow challenges in highly regulated industries.

“For more than 20 years, Imprivata has helped organizations in healthcare and other mission-critical industries provide fast, efficient access for their users,” said Fran Rosch, Imprivata President and CEO. “We are excited to join the FIDO Alliance to help our customers move beyond the use of passwords altogether to improve security while also driving workflow efficiency.”

As healthcare organizations and critical industries remain primary targets of cyberattacks, and with almost one third (31%) of breaches involving compromised credentials, this partnership comes at a crucial time, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity and authentication solutions like passwordless technologies to protect access to sensitive systems and information.

“The FIDO Alliance is excited to welcome our newest Sponsor member, Imprivata, who brings deep expertise working within healthcare and other critical industries,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO of the FIDO Alliance. “By joining FIDO Alliance, Imprivata is helping advance a global commitment to open industry standards for strong authentication. They join a powerful FIDO ecosystem that is enabling widespread adoption of interoperable, strong authentication that simplifies the user experience while raising security and privacy at the same time.”

By joining the FIDO Alliance as a sponsor, Imprivata reinforces its commitment to setting industry-leading standards and securing digital identities, aligning with our mission to deliver simple and secure access in life- and mission-critical industries.

