Unissant Bolsters Leadership for Strategic Growth, Welcomes Hitesh Vashistha

HERNDON, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc. (Unissant) today announced that Hitesh “Tesh” Vashistha has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Vashistha’s addition reflects Unissant’s continued growth trajectory as it expands work supporting federal national security and healthcare missions. In his new Unissant role, Vashistha will spearhead growth, leading corporate development, business development, capture and proposals, marketing and communications, and sales operations.



A proven growth strategist, Vashistha has served as CGO at three GovCon firms: TSPi, Cadmus, and Dovel Technologies, along with many years at ICF as a Senior Vice President in the growth organization. At Unissant, he joins a recently expanded leadership team including Founder/Executive Chairman Manish Malhotra, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumeet Shrivastava, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Robert “Bob” Deegan.

“I’m pleased to welcome Tesh to our leadership team,” said Shrivastava. “As we continue to expand our services within the federal market, Tesh's proven track record will be invaluable. I'm excited to work with Tesh to develop and implement strategies that drive sustainable growth.”

“Unissant has a strong history of providing innovative solutions to government clients, especially in the healthcare and national security arenas,” Vashistha stated. “I'm eager to lead a growth team committed to helping our clients address their most complex challenges.”

