PartsSource Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 200 America’s Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

CLEVELAND, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsSource, the leading technology and enterprise software platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment, is featured on Newsweek’s prestigious fourth annual Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love.



The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“PartsSource is a trusted partner to the nation’s top health systems because we align ourselves with the customer, courageously challenge the status quo, and collaborate effectively across our team-based culture. This recognition is made possible by our incredible team members who are owners in our work to transform mission-critical equipment operations for improved clinical availability and quality patient care,” said PartsSource President and CEO, Phil Settimi, MSE, MD.

“Our team members are united by a shared mission: ensuring healthcare is always on. This common purpose fosters a vibrant culture of curiosity, passion, and collaboration, where team members not only solve complex customer challenges but also grow their knowledge and expertise. As we continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, PartsSource remains a place where careers flourish, offering endless opportunities for growth and development,” added PartsSource Chief People Officer, Kami Bond.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

“It’s inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected. We’re thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives. This year’s Top America's Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s a key driver of performance and retention,” said Louis Carter, BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, but that’s just the beginning. Our work won’t be done until every company in the world is Most Loved Workplace® certified and every employee loves showing up to their job each day."

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

About PartsSource®: Ensuring Healthcare is Always On®

PartsSource (www.partssource.com) is the leading technology and enterprise software platform for managing mission-critical healthcare equipment. With a mission of ensuring healthcare is always on, the award-winning healthcare technology company empowers 5,000 hospitals and 15,000 clinical sites to maximize asset availability, make evidence-based decisions, manage long‐tail spend, and track the quality of clinical assets through a comprehensive portfolio of parts, services and training solutions.

