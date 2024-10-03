Step2 Unwraps Top Toys for 2024 Just in Time for the Holidays

STREETSBORO, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step2 , leading manufacturer of play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, is sharing their holiday lineup of highly anticipated toys, including best sellers and new imaginative toys sure to bring a smile to any child’s face this holiday season.



The 2024 holiday collection includes the company’s top-selling ‘My First’ collection which features the My First Christmas Tree™, My First Advent Calendar™, My First Snowman™ and the My First Gingerbread House™. In addition, consumers can find everything from pretend play kitchens and roller coasters to swings, sleds, climbers, water tables and more, all designed to encourage imaginative play and cognitive development.





“We know the holidays are starting earlier than ever and we want to be able to help people find affordable, quality toys that not only inspire creativity and education, but are built to last,” said Kelley Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer. “This year we are excited to introduce a line of toys that are aesthetically pleasing and make the perfect gift for kids this holiday season.”

The 2024 Step2 Holiday favorites lineup includes:

For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com or follow them on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

About The Step2 Company:

Step2 has been a leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing children’s and home consumer products for over 30 years. From imaginative kids' toys to resilient planters and sleek pool loungers, Step2 brings high-quality, durable innovative products that bring lasting smiles and style to your home for many years to come!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abby Penich

Arrowhead Communications

630.212.2229

abby@arrowheadcommunications.com