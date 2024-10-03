Tabatha Bull speaks on inclusivity at WTO Forum as groundbreaking report is released on obstacles to export for Indigenous Business

Toronto, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) President and CEO Tabatha Bull recently participated in a global conversation on inclusive trade practices at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Forum, where she highlighted a newly released report examining exporting challenges and barriers for Indigenous businesses.

Atamitowin, the second report in a series undertaken jointly by CCIB and Global Affairs Canada (GAC), looks at the obstacles to business growth and export for Indigenous businesses, while presenting evidence of a desire for exporting. By utilizing a national survey encompassing 2,603 Indigenous-owned businesses, invaluable insights were gained from their unique contributions. Indigenous businesses that do export say they have seen a 12 per cent increase in sales and revenue over 2019 to 2021.

The first report in the series, Adawe, revealed an export gap, with Indigenous SMEs 7 per cent likely to export, compared to non-Indigenous SMEs who are 12 per cent as likely to export. While progress is being made, the support of trade agreements and international partnerships and Indigenous focused trade programming is needed, says Bull.

“There is definitely increased interest among Indigenous businesses in trade and export,” she says. “There’s a willingness, a passion and a mission for Indigenous businesses to be part of the economy, both within Canada and globally. We are a persistent people.”

Hosted in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO Forum explored how re-globalization can help make trade more inclusive and ensure that its benefits reach more people. Bull spoke on the Indigenous Trade: Sharing Experiences and Exploring Possibilities panel, along with other panellists from around the world, including Ben Morgan from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Fabián Amaru Muenala from Alter-Native, Carrie Stoddart-Smith from OpinioNative. The session was moderated by Jaqueline Palladini of GAC.

While CCIB provides a range of programming, tools, and training, producing Indigenous-specific research is significant priority. This research is essential for identifying and addressing the needs necessary to further grow the Indigenous economy.

To read more about Atamitown, click here.

