Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cybersecurity and AI & ML Innovations at AUSA 2024 in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 14-16

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 15 of its technology providers, resellers and integrator partners at AUSA 2024, the annual meeting and exposition hosted by the Association of the United States Army. The event will be held from October 14-16, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., offering professional development to the total Army, Government, academic, civic and veteran advocates. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore capabilities of Army organizations through a range of activities including panel sessions, presentations, seminars and networking events.

LEARN:

As the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, this years’ experience will include more than 33,000 attendees, 150 booths and exhibitors and 150 sessions. The annual meeting brings together the Regular Army, Guard, Reserve, civilians, and family members to discuss Army priorities and issues impacting today’s forces. Attendees will have access to:

Relevant and insightful presentations on the state of the Army

Panel discussions and seminars on relevant military and national security topics

Valuable networking opportunities and events such as ticketed dinners and receptions

Hands-on opportunities to observe and identify the latest technology in action

ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, October 14-16, 2024

Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mount Vernon Pl NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and its attending technology partners will be hosting two demos a day, six in total, showcasing various Cybersecurity and AI & ML solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #3443 to connect with and learn about Carahsoft’s vendor partner’s technology offerings every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information and demo schedules, click here.

Vendor Partners Demoing in Carahsoft’s Booth #3443:

Adobe Coursera BlackBerry Govini Qualtrics Sayari

Vendor Partners Exhibiting Outside Carahsoft’s Booth:

Appian (#450) Primer (#348) Axon (#761) Red Hat (#6753) Babel Street (#7220) Salesforce (#7801) BlueHalo (#7701) SAP (#3821) DataMinr (#607) Striveworks (#583) HPE (#7727) Trenton Systems (#420)

To View the full AUSA floorplan, click here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s Fall Festival Networking Happy Hour from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at YardBird, in Washington, D.C.

YardBird

901 New York Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

Directions

JOIN US!

For additional meeting information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and participate in this opportunity for advancing defense innovation and modern technology discovery, visit Carahsoft’s AUSA event page, or contact Lindsay Renee at 571-662-3336 or AUSA@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

