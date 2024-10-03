Ensemble Announces Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Mary Washington Healthcare

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the market leader in revenue cycle management for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today that is has been selected by Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) as their strategic revenue cycle management partner. Ensemble brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators that will drive financial performance improvement and world-class patient experiences.

“We are thrilled to partner with a trusted name in healthcare that shares in our mission of redefining the possible and our vision of creating excellence and innovation in patient care,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are committed to delivering a frictionless revenue cycle with exceptional results and improved financial outcomes so healthcare providers like MWHC can focus on delivering the best care to their patients. By deploying best practices, data-rich intelligence and expert operational management we will help MWHC deliver on their mission and make a true impact in their communities.”

“We are excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry,” said Sean Barden, CFO at MWHC. “This partnership supports our mission of improving the health of our community by providing the best medical care.”

The MWHC partnership announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including its partnership with Carilion Clinic, Tower Health, Beebe Healthcare and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for end-to-end revenue cycle management. Ensemble also announced its HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year certification for strong cybersecurity, its tenth U.S. patent for advanced revenue cycle technology and its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the industry’s leading revenue cycle managed services firm, underscoring its ability to meet or exceed client expectations and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.

With its new partnership with MWHC, Ensemble now manages $35 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about MWHC, visit MaryWashingtonHealthcare.com.



About Ensemble

Ensemble is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.



About MWHC

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional healthcare system that provides inpatient and outpatient care at over 60 facilities including Mary Washington Hospital, a 471-bed tertiary hospital, Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital, four emergency departments, and a multi-specialty graduate medical education program. Mary Washington Healthcare is a non-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. For more information about our services and facilities, visit mwhc.com.