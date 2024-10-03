The American Urological Association Announces New Science and Quality Fellow

BALTIMORE, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Max Bowman, MD, as the 2024-2026 Science and Quality Fellow. The Science and Quality Fellow is a highly competitive program designed to support the next generation of urology leaders.

The AUA developed the Science and Quality Fellow Program in 2016, and it has now evolved into a two-year cycle. The program advances the fields of guidelines, quality and data by helping residents and fellows develop insights into how the AUA fosters and promotes the advancement of evidence-based science and care.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Bowman as our next Science & Quality Fellow,” said AUA Science and Quality Council Chair Dr. Matthew Nielsen. "He brings energy, passion and commitment to the work and is poised to continue the tradition of individuals in this role contributing to our mission in the Science and Quality Council and preparing for future leadership roles in the AUA and beyond.”

Fellows will participate in science and quality governance meetings and relevant activities and courses, receive intensive training on a wide variety of science and quality issues, including mentoring from seasoned physician volunteers, and participate in key conferences, section meetings and other relevant meetings as liaisons and representatives of the Science and Quality Council.

"I am so honored to be chosen as this year's AUA Science and Quality Fellow,” said Dr. Bowman. “This fellowship is an amazing opportunity to help make a difference for our patients and our urology community. I hope to make a big impact in the next two years and beyond, thanks to this fellowship!"

Dr. Bowman was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he attended college at the University of Utah, majoring in Exercise Physiology and Chemistry. He then attended the Geisel Dartmouth School of Medicine in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he graduated with honors. He discovered his love of surgery there and found urology, soon matching at the University of California, San Francisco, to complete his residency training. During his training, he discovered a passion for patient safety, quality improvement, medical education, physician wellness and burnout. He hopes to continue pursuing these interests throughout his career. Dr. Bowman is an assistant professor of urology and a general urologist at the University of California, San Francisco.

To learn more about the Science and Quality Fellow Program, visit AUAnet.org/SQFellowProgram

