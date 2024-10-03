New York, USA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Inhalable Drugs Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The increasing incidence of respiratory conditions like asthma, COPD, and bronchitis mainly drives the growth of the inhalable drugs market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes and Parkinson’s disease is fueling market expansion as inhalable medications are increasingly used to manage these conditions. Moreover, air pollution can heighten the risk of asthma and exacerbate asthma attacks, creating a demand for immediate treatment that inhalable drugs can provide.

DelveInsight's Inhalable Drugs Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading inhalable drugs companies' market shares, challenges, inhalable drugs market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market inhalable drugs companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Inhalable Drugs Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global inhalable drugs market during the forecast period.

In the drug class segment of the inhalable drugs market, the short-acting bronchodilators category is estimated to hold a significant revenue share in the inhalable drugs market owing to its various advantages and applications.

Notable inhalable drug companies such as AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Viatris Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter, Liquidia Corporation, Pulmocide, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., SolAeroMed Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Avalyn Pharma Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the inhalable drugs market.

In July 2023, Viatris Inc. in collaboration with Kindeva Drug Delivery launched Breyna (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate) Inhalation Aerosol. Breyna is a drug-device combination product developed for the treatment of asthma and COPD for patients aged 6 years and older.

In January 2023, AstraZeneca plc, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, announced the FDA has approved Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) for the treatment of asthma in the United States.

Inhalable Drugs Overview

Inhalable drugs are medications that are administered through the respiratory system, usually in the form of aerosols, vapors, or powders. These drugs are designed to be inhaled directly into the lungs, allowing for rapid absorption into the bloodstream. This method is particularly useful for treating respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other pulmonary disorders. Inhalable drugs can deliver high concentrations of medication directly to the site of action, which can enhance effectiveness and minimize systemic side effects.

The technology behind inhalable drugs has advanced significantly over the years, with various delivery systems available, including metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), and nebulizers. Each system has its own set of advantages and challenges, such as ease of use, precision of dosage, and suitability for different patient populations. Ongoing research is focused on improving these devices and developing new formulations to optimize drug delivery and patient compliance. Inhalable drugs have become a cornerstone in managing chronic respiratory diseases, offering patients a non-invasive and effective treatment option.





Inhalable Drugs Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the inhalable drugs market, largely due to the high rates of respiratory diseases and the significant number of diabetes patients who need inhaled insulin. These factors are major drivers of the market's expansion in the region. Additionally, leading market players are focusing on maintaining their market positions by developing and launching new inhalation drugs for acute respiratory conditions. For example, in January 2023, AstraZeneca plc received FDA approval for Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide), a medication for asthma in adults aged 18 and over. The presence of such key players is expected to further boost the growth of the inhalable drugs market in North America.

Inhalable Drugs Market Dynamics

The inhalable drugs market has experienced significant evolution over the past decade, driven by advancements in drug delivery technologies and a growing demand for non-invasive treatment options. The Inhalable drugs market dynamics are largely shaped by innovations in inhalation devices, such as metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), and nebulizers. As chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and COPD continue to rise globally, the demand for inhalable drugs remains robust.

In recent years, the Inhalant drugs market has also seen a surge in the development of biologics and biosimilars delivered via inhalation. These products are designed to treat complex diseases and offer new therapeutic options beyond traditional small-molecule drugs. The introduction of biologics in inhalable form has opened new avenues for treating conditions that were previously managed with injectable therapies. This trend is expected to continue as pharmaceutical companies invest in research and development to expand the range of diseases treatable through inhalation.

Regulatory factors play a crucial role in shaping the inhalable drugs market. Stringent approval processes by agencies such as the FDA and EMA ensure the safety and efficacy of inhalable medications, but they also influence market entry and the pace of innovation. Inhalable drug companies must navigate these regulations carefully while striving to bring novel products to market. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized medicine and precision therapies is prompting the development of inhalable drugs tailored to individual patient profiles, adding another layer of complexity and opportunity to the market.

Inhalable drugs Market dynamics are also affected by competitive pressures and consolidation trends within the industry. Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their portfolios of inhalable drugs and technology platforms. This competitive landscape drives continuous innovation and can lead to rapid changes in market share and therapeutic options available to patients. Additionally, economic factors such as healthcare budgets and reimbursement policies influence market growth and accessibility of inhalable drugs.

Overall, the inhalable drugs market is characterized by rapid technological advancements, evolving therapeutic needs, and complex regulatory and competitive factors. As the industry continues to innovate and expand, it holds promise for improving patient outcomes and addressing a broader range of respiratory conditions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Inhalable Drugs Market CAGR ~6% Key Inhalable Drugs Companies AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Viatris Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter, Liquidia Corporation, Pulmocide, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., SolAeroMed Inc., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, Avalyn Pharma Inc., and others

Inhalable Drugs Market Assessment

Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation By Drug Class: Inhaled Corticosteroids, Short-Acting Bronchodilators, Long-Acting Bronchodilators, Others Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation By Route of Formulation: Spray, Aerosol, and Dry Powder Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation By Application: Asthma, COPD, Bronchitis, Others Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy Inhalable Drugs Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Inhalable Drugs Market Report Introduction 2 Inhalable Drugs Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Inhalable Drugs Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Inhalable Drugs Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Inhalable Drugs Market Layout 8 Inhalable Drugs Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

