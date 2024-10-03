Parsons Leading PFAS Groundwater Treatment at Burlington Air National Guard Installation

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced that the company was selected by the National Guard Bureau to manage the operation and maintenance of a per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) groundwater treatment system at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. The two-year task order is new work for the company.



As part of the contract, Parsons will work to optimize the existing granular activated carbon treatment system by utilizing the company’s Water Treatability Lab in Syracuse, New York.

"PFAS is one of the most significant, widespread environmental issues impacting our communities," said Jon Moretta, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. "Our teams have utilized Parsons’ Water Treatability Lab to spearhead innovative water treatment research for more than 30 years. We look forward to helping the Burlington Air National Guard improve their PFAS treatment."

Parsons is a global leader in water and wastewater treatment, with a team of PFAS experts focused on hydrogeology, human health, ecological risk assessment, remediation, and modeling. This combination of knowledge positions the company to mitigate risks and liabilities through insight, advocacy, risk assessment, risk communication, remediation, and treatment.

The company has completed nearly 2,000 PFAS investigations for industrial, commercial, and federal clients, and designed and installed 7,000 PFAS point-of-entry treatment systems, in addition to designing, building, and operating large full-scale water treatment plants to remove PFAS from drinking water and wastewater.

To learn more about Parsons’ PFAS experience, visit Parsons.com/pfas/.

