SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Laser Photonics Corp. (“Laser Photonics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LASE) complied with federal securities laws. On October 1, 2024, Capybara Research published a report alleging that the Company “is using decade-old technology recycled from previous failed ventures and is simply repackaging old assets into new companies in a scheme to deceive investors and enrich themselves.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

