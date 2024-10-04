Conclusion of share repurchase programme

On 3 June 2024, Jyske Bank initiated a share repurchase programme that was to be concluded on 31 January 2025 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank would acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

Following the transactions stated below, own shares worth DKK 1.5 billion have been repurchased and the programme has been concluded:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,717,007 542.94 1,475,177,479 30 September 2024 60 523.26 31,396 1 October 2024 20,291 516.35 10,477,162 2 October 2024 6,349 516.32 3,278,124 3 October 2024 21,411 515.41 11,035,425 Accumulated under the programme 2,765,118 542.47 1,499,999,584

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,765,118 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.30% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, the abovementioned transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment