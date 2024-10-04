Registration of capital reduction by way of a reduction of the nominal value and information on total share capital and number of voting rights







4. October 2024

Company Announcement no. 24





With reference to company announcement no. 19, on 3 June 2024, the extraordinary general meeting in Pharma Equity Group A/S approved a reduction of the company's share capital by a nominal value of DKK 920,667,494.70 from a nominal value of DKK 1,022,963,883.00 to a nominal value of DKK 102,296,388.30 by allocation to a specific reserve pursuant to section 188(1)(3) of the Danish Companies Act.







The capital reduction has today been finally registered with the Danish Business Authority and has been carried out by way of a proportional reduction of the denomination of all the company's shares, meaning that the denomination of the shares is reduced from DKK 1.00 to DKK 0.1.



Nasdaq Copenhagen has been informed about the capital reduction which will be effected in Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems soonest possible. Pharma Equity Group A/S' updated articles of associations can be found at the company's website.



In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Pharma Equity Group A/S hereby announces that its share capital then amounts to a nominal value of DKK 102,296,388.30, corresponding to 1,022,963,883 shares of nominally DKK 0.1 each and a total of 1,022,963,883 voting rights.











For further information, please contact:





Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 4022 2114



Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222