Media Advisory: Latest MADD Canada Road Safety Campaign Remembers Alberta Toddler Victim

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geo Mounsef was only two years old when his life tragically ended in an alcohol-related crash on May 19, 2013, while enjoying family dinner on a restaurant patio in Edmonton. The horrible event left his dad, mom and brother devastated.

In memory of Geo and to prevent other families from experiencing similar pain, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are once again collaborating on an ongoing mobile road safety campaign. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of impaired driving and encourages the public to help law enforcement remove impaired drivers from the roads to prevent tragedies. The message will be seen by thousands of motorists each day.



A truck trailer featuring Geo’s photo will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 9 at KAG Canada’s Head Office in Edmonton. Media are invited to attend the event. There will be media interviews and photo opportunities upon request.

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 11 A.M MDT Location: KAG Canada Head Office, 12110 17 St NE, Edmonton, Alberta T6S 1A5 Special Guests: The Honourable Mickey Amery, Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Sage Morin and George Mounsef, parents of Geo along with family and friends

Chief Dale McFee, Edmonton Police Chief

S/Sgt. Darrell Dickinson, K Division Traffic Services Coordinator, Alberta RCMP Traffic

Ian Cowie, Paramedic, Alberta Health Services, Emergency Medical Services

Lynette McMann, Executive Vice-President of Canadian Operations, KAG Canada

The new decals are the latest addition to the ongoing mobile safety campaign launched in 2012 by MADD Canada and KAG Canada, the largest niche bulk commodity hauler in Canada. A total of 280 KAG Canada’s truck trailers now feature photos of impaired driving victims along with the call 911 message.

For more information or to RSVP:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer: 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca