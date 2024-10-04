BC NDP platform announces promising initiatives, but immediate action needed says United Steelworkers union

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The platform announcement from the BC NDP includes a range of promising initiatives that signal a commitment to the future of B.C.’s mining and forestry industries says the United Steelworkers union (USW).



“We welcome these positive BC NDP platform commitments, and now is the time for action,” says Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada. “The opportunities for critical resources and mining are happening right now and we need to work together to deliver on the investment and jobs those opportunities bring. The forest industry faces a different kind of crisis that demands immediate and decisive follow-through once the BC NDP government is re-elected.”

The USW is pleased to see the BC NDP's pledge to help mining workers adapt to the changing nature of the industry through union-led training programs. We see this a crucial step toward building the skilled workforce that is needed. The commitment to working with industry, unions, stakeholders and First Nations on a long-term strategy to attract investment in the critical minerals sector is an important step.

The USW is also pleased to see the BC NDP pushing for a first-of-its-kind battery recycling operation at the USW-represented Trail smelter.

When it comes to the forestry industry, the USW continues to push for more immediate action.

“We have been sounding the alarm for months, the forestry industry is still in crisis after nearly two decades of neglect from John Rustad’s previous B.C. Liberal government. While the platform offers promising solutions, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated,” said Lunny.

“Restricting log exports, stabilizing fibre supply, striving for more jobs per cubic metre of timber harvest and tying the trees to mills that employ British Columbians is the right direction, but will mean little if not swiftly backed by real action. The industry is hemorrhaging jobs and families and communities need to see changes on the ground – not just in policy.”

The BC NDP’s platform commitment to protecting B.C. workers is a significant step forward, especially in increasing protections for Temporary Foreign Workers and preventing workplace accidents. Enhancing WorkSafeBC’s inspection and enforcement capacity could save lives and reduce demands on B.C.’s healthcare services. This is an initiative the USW hopes will be fast-tracked.

In addition, recognizing the traumatic impact of workplace fatalities and extending presumptive compensation for all workers witnessing the incident is a necessary commitment that reflects the true effect of workplace accidents.

“Today’s announcements show that the BC NDP appears to be listening to workers, families and communities and USW will be pushing for action on day one. Working families need a re-elected BC NDP government to follow through with these commitments and take bold, immediate action to support mining and forest sector workers in our province,” said Lunny.

For more information contact:

Scott Lunny, USW Director for Western Canada, 604-329-5308, slunny@usw.ca