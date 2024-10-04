EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of 08.31.2024

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
August 31, 2024

 		6,787,900

 		Theoretical voting rights: 11,391,721
Exercisable voting rights*: 11,386,426

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

