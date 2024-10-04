Turkey Construction Industry Report 2024: Market Set for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach TRY 1.66 Trillion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In light of a comprehensive market analysis, Turkey's construction sector is anticipated to witness a sustained period of growth, with projections estimating the industry's value to reach approximately TRY 1.48 trillion in 2024. This upwards trajectory is further underscored by a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2024 to 2028, culminating in an expected construction output of TRY 1.66 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics and Insights



Despite facing immediate challenges in selected construction sectors, the overall market is projected to maintain a healthy expansion rate. The in-depth databook report provides stakeholders with a wealth of information including over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs) that illustrate the growth dynamics within the building and infrastructure construction segments, as well as a nuanced cost structure analysis.

Residential and Commercial Construction



An extensive portion of the report delves into the residential construction market, covering diverse elements such as construction types, developmental stages, and a spectrum of price points. In parallel, the commercial construction outlook includes projections by value and volume across different types of commercial spaces, encompassing office buildings, retail, hospitality, and more.

Infrastructure Development



A significant component of the databook is dedicated to Turkey’s infrastructure construction outlook. It includes in-depth analysis of marine and inland, utility systems, and transport infrastructure construction, thereby offering an evaluative view of growth dynamics and market opportunities within these key sections.

City Level and Construction Cost Structure Analysis



A notable feature of the report is the granularity of data provided at the city level, highlighting the construction outlook for the top 10 cities in Turkey. Equally, the Construction Cost Structure Analysis module presents a detailed examination of construction costs, breaking down expenses into categories such as material, labor, equipment, and other associated costs. This in-depth analysis offers valuable insights into the cost dynamics of the construction industry in Turkey.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size and forecast data is rendered across numerous construction segments for a ten-year period, aiming to provide a long-term outlook for the industry. Special emphasis is placed on the number of units, construction volume, and market value across the different segments.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders



This comprehensive analysis offers critical insights for stakeholders looking to navigate Turkey’s construction industry, allowing for the formulation of informed strategic decisions. By synthesizing data on market dynamics and construction costs, the report offers stakeholders detailed intelligence on the sector’s current status and future projections. The construction industry in Turkey is on course for progressive development. With substantial growth expected in the forthcoming years, stakeholders from all segments of the sector have at their disposal analytic tools and data to strategically align themselves with the evolving market landscape.



