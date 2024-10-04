Silly Nice is Growing Fast: Now Available Across 60 Dispensaries in New York

New York City, New York, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just under four months since its launch, Silly Nice, a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand based in Harlem, has made remarkable strides in New York's cannabis industry. Now available in over 60 dispensaries across New York State, Silly Nice's rapid growth speaks to the brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and the growing demand for premium cannabis products.

Silly Nice has quickly established a presence through strategic partnerships, dedication to quality, and a customer-first approach. From Harlem to the Bronx, Brooklyn to Queens, and extending into Flushing, Syracuse, Ithaca, Middletown, and beyond, Silly Nice’s reach now spans a vast array of communities across the state. The brand’s product lineup—featuring standout items like the 2G All-in-One Device, 1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridges, Frosted Hash Balls, Diamond Powder, and Diamond Frosted Flower—has resonated with consumers who seek a refined and trustworthy cannabis experience.

“Our expansion across New York is more than just about growth; it's about bringing quality and authenticity to communities that have long awaited legal, top-tier cannabis,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “We've been welcomed with open arms, and the enthusiasm from New Yorkers has been both humbling and inspiring. It's that energy and excitement that fuels our passion for delivering excellence in every product we create.”

Silly Nice’s success is also rooted in its strong collaboration with Veterans Holdings, a New York State licensed processor owned by Jason and Sonja Ambrosino. This partnership has been central to maintaining Silly Nice’s high standards in cannabis cultivation and production. "Our partnership with Veterans Holdings is key to what makes Silly Nice special," Thomas continued. "Their unmatched integrity and commitment to quality in production allow us to consistently deliver products that customers can trust and enjoy."

Jason Ambrosino, owner of Veterans Holdings, shared in the brand's excitement: “Working with Silly Nice has been an incredible journey. We share a common mission—to provide New York consumers with safe, exceptional cannabis—and it’s been rewarding to see that vision come to life.”

As Silly Nice continues its mission to connect with communities and grow across the state, they welcome everyone to explore their expanding network. To find a legal, adult-use dispensary carrying Silly Nice products, visit SillyNice.com/locations. The team encourages feedback and looks forward to hearing stories and experiences from their customers.

About Silly Nice

Founded in Harlem in 2024, Silly Nice is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand dedicated to providing premium cannabis products. In partnership with Veterans Holdings, Silly Nice has quickly become a trusted name in the New York cannabis market, offering a curated selection of high-quality items to meet the diverse needs of consumers. From cultivation to distribution, Silly Nice focuses on enriching communities, elevating cannabis experiences, and setting the standard for excellence. For more information, product details, or to locate a dispensary near you, please visit SillyNice.com.

