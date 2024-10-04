Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Heather Diaz has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager of the Modesto-McHenry Office, located at 3508 McHenry Avenue.

Turlock native, Diaz has dedicated over a decade to the banking industry, most notably as Vice President, Financial Center Manager for a large national bank. In this role, Diaz excelled in managing a platform sales team, specialized lending partners, and investment partners, while fostering a client-centric environment and achieving significant business goals.

Diaz played a pivotal role in an Employee Engagement and Inclusion Council for six years, organizing volunteer events to encourage teammates to get involved in their communities. During that time, she was also recognized with the Pinnacle Excellence Award and the Circle of Excellence Award. Diaz balances a successful career with a fulfilling personal life. She and husband Steve have two children, and the family enjoys RV camping, golfing, and exploring hiking trails with the family dog.

In her new position with Oak Valley, she will manage branch operations, ensure a premier service experience, and pursue business development and relationship management opportunities. “We are thrilled to welcome Heather to our team,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President of the Retail Banking Group. “Her extensive background and experience in Stanislaus County, along with her leadership and managerial expertise, will undoubtedly contribute positively to our growth and ability to introduce new clients to Oak Valley.”

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .