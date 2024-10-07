Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 30 September 2024 – 4 October 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 40:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,268,683
|12.29
|52,477,652
|30 September 2024
|133,174
|13.29
|1,770,482
|1 October 2024
|400,000
|13.29
|5,314,200
|2 October 2024
|111,589
|13.18
|1,471,234
|3 October 2024
|400,000
|13.11
|5,242,880
|4 October 2024
|286,131
|13.07
|3,740,591
|Total, week number 40
|1,330,894
|13.18
|17,539,386
|Accumulated under the program
|5,599,577
|12.50
|70,017,039
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,327,521 own shares corresponding to 1.97 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments