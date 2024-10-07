Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 40

7 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 40

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement18,512,665202.46693,748,201,233
30/09/2024155,000201.055231,163,556
01/10/2024246,600197.648448,740,095
02/10/2024204,780196.864440,313,892
03/10/2024245,000193.380747,378,272
04/10/2024259,723192.282849,940,266
Total accumulated over week 401,111,103195.7839217,536,080
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme19,623,768202.08853,965,737,313

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.28% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Individual Transactions-Week 40 Company announcement no 44 2024