Company announcement no. 44 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







7 October 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 40

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 18,512,665 202.4669 3,748,201,233 30/09/2024 155,000 201.0552 31,163,556 01/10/2024 246,600 197.6484 48,740,095 02/10/2024 204,780 196.8644 40,313,892 03/10/2024 245,000 193.3807 47,378,272 04/10/2024 259,723 192.2828 49,940,266 Total accumulated over week 40 1,111,103 195.7839 217,536,080 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 19,623,768 202.0885 3,965,737,313

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.28% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments