7 October 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 40
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 40:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|18,512,665
|202.4669
|3,748,201,233
|30/09/2024
|155,000
|201.0552
|31,163,556
|01/10/2024
|246,600
|197.6484
|48,740,095
|02/10/2024
|204,780
|196.8644
|40,313,892
|03/10/2024
|245,000
|193.3807
|47,378,272
|04/10/2024
|259,723
|192.2828
|49,940,266
|Total accumulated over week 40
|1,111,103
|195.7839
|217,536,080
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|19,623,768
|202.0885
|3,965,737,313
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.28% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments