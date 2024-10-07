Mullen Announces Strong Forecast of $75M in GAAP Revenue for Next 6 Months and Immediate Reduction of $5.5M in Monthly Operating Expenses

Company expects $75M in GAAP revenue over the next six months from sales pipeline and pilot programs

BREA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today a strong forecast of $75 million in estimated GAAP revenue over the next six months. The Company will immediately reduce $5.5 million in overall spend (operating and investing cash flows), from $12.8 million to $7.3 million. The Company will reduce overall spend by executing a 20% reduction in headcount, elimination of passenger vehicle programs, and facility consolidations. Mullen continues to focus on overall near term commercial revenue generation while streamlining operational efficiencies. Revenue and associated gross margin growth will further reduce cash requirements.

In recent months, the Company has conducted over 80 vehicle demos or pilots across various industries in the U.S., resulting in important commercial sales progress. Over the next six months, the Company expects to ramp up to $12.5 million average per month in revenue, for a total of $75 million in GAAP revenue from both Mullen Commercial and Bollinger Motors sales opportunities.

The Company is taking immediate steps to reduce operating expenses and overall monthly expenses from over $12.8 million per month to $7.3 million per month for a $5.5 million reduction in expenses. The Company has made these significant cuts through the following reductions:

20% reduction in headcount across Mullen operations

Elimination of Mullen FIVE passenger vehicle program

Facility consolidations through termination of property leases and subleasing of non-critical property

“As Bollinger focuses on B4 ramp up production volume and Mullen’s commercial vehicle sales momentum continues, I remain confident that through continued focus on revenue growth and expense reduction our near term cash flow will continue to improve,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently, CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing up to $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The Company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

