The Winners of the ‘MADE in New Jersey’ Manufacturing Day Awards Unveiled!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJMEP is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day Awards, celebrating the innovation, resilience, and excellence of the manufacturing sector in the state. The awards were presented at the highly anticipated 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day, held on October 4th, 2024, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and manufacturing professionals.



The event, which took place in Freehold, New Jersey, served as a platform to honor the remarkable achievements of New Jersey's manufacturers who continue to drive economic growth and create job opportunities across the state. In front of a packed audience, the 2024 award winners were unveiled in the following categories:

‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Award Winners

‘MADE in NJ’ Honor Roll

Anthony Russo, President, Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey

Luis O. De La Hoz, Chairman, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Carlos A. Medina, President & CEO, Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

Chrissy Buteas, President & CEO, HealthCare Institute of New Jersey

Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, Assemblywoman of the 15 th Legislative District

Legislative District Dr. Frederick Keating, President, Rowan College of South Jersey

Andrew Zwicker, New Jersey State Senator

Michael Bartoli, Senior Vice President, Optimum Media

Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP remarked, "This year’s winners reflect the spirit of innovation and tenacity that defines New Jersey’s manufacturing industry. Their contributions not only strengthen our state’s economy but also position New Jersey as a leader in advanced manufacturing."

The 'MADE in New Jersey' Manufacturing Day is an annual event that shines a spotlight on the people and companies that are transforming the manufacturing landscape in the state. In addition to the awards, attendees enjoyed dynamic breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities designed to foster growth and collaboration within the industry.

Next year, NJMEP will once again host this prestigious event to celebrate manufacturing excellence. Nominations for the 2025 ‘MADE in NJ’ Manufacturing Day Awards will go live early 2025 on NJMEP.org. Once again, every New Jersey manufacturer will have the opportunity to nominate themselves for a chance to take home these esteemed honors next year.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

