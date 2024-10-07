Gabelli Funds to Host 48th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 48th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 4th and 5th, 2024 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.



Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Presenting Firms

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN) Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA/RUSHB) Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)



The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV

Monday, November 4th and Tuesday, November 5th

For general inquiries, contact:

James Carey, Associate – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-8318, jcarey@gabelli.com

Miles McQuillen, AVP – Private Wealth Management, 914-921-5112, mmcquillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Brian Sponheimer

Portfolio Manager

(914) 921-8336