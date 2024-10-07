Rigetti CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni to Speak at Stanford Conference on Technology + National Security

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that Rigetti CEO, Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, will be a speaker at the second annual Stanford Conference on Technology + National Security. The conference is hosted by Stanford DEFCON, a student network under the purview of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation at Stanford University, and will be held October 8-9 at the Hoover Institution.

Dr. Kulkarni will be speaking on the “R&D Ecosystem: Scaling Critical Technologies” panel at 11:15 AM on October 9 where he will discuss the role of quantum computing in national security, and how academia and the private sector can help to support the government to develop and deploy such critical technologies.

“It’s an honor to be included in this premier conference to discuss how quantum computing can help tackle national security challenges,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “At Rigetti, we strongly believe that quantum computing will have a profound impact on many areas in society, especially national security. Superconducting promises to be the leading modality for building the large-scale, high-performance quantum computing systems necessary for tackling the complex problems that are currently untenable with even the most powerful classical computers. Our next-generation Ankaa™-class systems are performing in the 99 - 99.5% range for 2-qubit fidelity. Our gate speeds have an active duration of 60-80ns, making our systems twice as fast as other superconducting quantum computing players, and 3-4 orders of magnitude faster than trapped ion and pure atom quantum computing systems.”

Rigetti remains on track to deploy its anticipated 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system with the goal of achieving a 99+% median 2-qubit gate fidelity by the end of 2024. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera™ QPU, based on the Company’s Ankaa-class architecture, is available today for on-premises quantum computing systems.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

