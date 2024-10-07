Dotz to Present at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference October 10th

SYDNEY, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ; OTC: DTZZF/DTZNY) (“Dotz” or the “Company”), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, today announced that Shirley Shoshaney-Kleiner, CMO, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 10th, 2024.



DATE: October 10th

TIME: 10:30 EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/47jLzOI

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

DOTZ achieves successful lab-scale pilot demonstration of DotzEarth CO 2 capture technology; Lab-scale pilot runs confirm the sorbents’ high adsorption capacity, selectivity and robustness

capture technology; Lab-scale pilot runs confirm the sorbents’ high adsorption capacity, selectivity and robustness DOTZ expands shareholder reach in the United States and commences trading on the OTCQB Market

About Dotz Nano Limited

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX: DTZ) is a nanotechnology company developing innovative climate and industrial nano-technologies. The Company’s primary focus is centered around ground-breaking carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) management technologies leading towards carbon-neutral future. The Company’s proprietary carbon-based solid sorbent, offering an efficient and sustainable approach, facilitating industrial deep decarbonization.

To learn more about Dotz, please visit the website via the following link www.dotz.tech

