InvestorWire is the Official NewsWire of Quant Strats London

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce that its InvestorWire (“IW”) has been chosen by Alpha Events as the official newswire for Quant Strats Europe , the premier event for quantitative investment thought leaders. The conference is scheduled to take place on October 08, 2024, at Convene 22 Bishopsgate, London, UK. IBN will serve as the official corporate communications firm for the event.



Quant Strats is a leader in education and networking around quantitative investment strategies and risk management; and is well-known for assembling a decorated audience of specialists, including data teams, quant traders and portfolio managers. The conference features industry speakers with unique insights and perspectives, with a focus on real-life applications of the latest technological developments in portfolio optimization. As the official newswire for this event, IW will utilize wire-grade dissemination of press releases and syndication of editorial content to generate increased interest across target markets. Simultaneously, as the corporate communications firm, IBN will leverage its array of digital solutions to drive recognition of invited speakers, event sponsors and the conference itself through multi-brand social media capabilities.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, commented, “Given the complexity and interconnectedness of international financial markets today, professional quantitative analysts who are well-versed in artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing techniques possess invaluable skills to secure alpha returns, optimize risk management, and streamline decision-making in a potentially turbulent environment. We, at IBN, are very pleased to be partnering with Quant Strats to drive effective audience engagement and wider online viewership.”

The event will bring together over 250 leaders with in-depth market expertise across various formats, including presentations, panels, round tables and fireside chats, providing a world-class experience and catering to every step of the investment lifecycle. Sessions will be split across three streams: Innovation; Portfolio construction and management; and Exploring alternatives to equities.

While the US election cycle continues to heat up, markets received a rude shock when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that lowering inflation to the 2% target was “not assured”. While market optimism had been spurred by expectations of multiple rate cuts this year, it appears that monetary policymakers are considering maintaining a higher-for-longer approach, at least for the time being. These concerns were exacerbated in view of the latest nonfarm payroll numbers; even as wage growth slowed and interest payments ballooned. The new-found uncertainty around the soft-landing narrative demands a high degree of vigilance and novel risk management approaches, while also presenting asymmetric opportunities to generate profitable returns. Seasoned quantitative strategists equipped with the latest know-how are better placed to leverage key insights and outperform traditional techniques in light of skyrocketing debt, geopolitical concerns, and sticky inflation. The Quant Strats Europe conference is the ideal platform for attendees to acquire knowledge of the latest developments in the space while building lasting partnerships with reputed experts and industry veterans.

For event registration and further information, please visit https://www.alphaevents.com/events-quantstratsuk .

