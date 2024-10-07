Arctiq Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award for 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Arctiq a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN’s most prestigious lists in one year.

The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.

Arctiq was chosen for the CRN Triple Crown Award because of its outstanding growth, strategic technology partnerships, and dedication to designing intelligent solutions that deliver exceptional client outcomes. With expertise spanning enterprise security, modern infrastructure, and platform engineering, Arctiq consistently meets the industry's evolving needs. This recognition highlights Arctiq’s ongoing investment in its team, partnerships, and innovative technologies.

“We are honored to receive the CRN Triple Crown Award for 2024, a reflection of our team’s relentless focus on innovation and client success,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. “This award reflects our dedication to helping clients build solutions that fuel growth and innovation while maintaining the speed they need to stay competitive. At the same time, we ensure their solutions are secure, resilient, and governed effectively. We’re excited to continue working with organizations to architect the right balance, enabling them to move fast while staying protected and in control."

“Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

