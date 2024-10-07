Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Affiliate Vermont Renewable Gas Secures $1M USDA REAP Grant to Advance Biomass Solutions and Waste-to-Energy Technologies

Irvine, CA., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY), announced today that Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC (VRG), an affiliate limited liability company has been selected by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as one of its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Grant recipients. Administered by the USDA’s Rural Development Office, this current $1.05 billion initiative funded through the Inflation Reduction Act seeks to issue grants which spur economic development and catalyze rural prosperity by throughout the United States through six quarterly competitions. VRG was selected to receive $1 million towards completion of VRG’s Vermont Renewable Gas – Lyndon (VRG – Lyndon) 2.2-megawatt renewable energy facility in Lyndon, Vermont.



VRG was selected through a competitive process against other projects in each state. The project’s ability to generate renewable energy and environmental benefits to residents of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom using commercially available technology were among several criteria items reviewed by USDA Rural Development. Regarding the most recently announced REAP Grant recipients, Deputy U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Xochitl Torres Small stated that “REAP loans and grants will lower energy costs for farmers and small businesses and help expand their operations, all while tackling climate change.” The USDA announcement emphasized the impact that these chosen projects will have in helping farmers and rural small businesses increase their income, grow their businesses, and address climate change while lowering energy costs for American families. VRG – Lyndon will likely be included in a future grant recipient announcement by USDA.

Centered around CETY’s HTAP Biomass Reactor technology, CETY will design, build, and operate the VRG – Lyndon facility. VRG will convert waste biomass from Northeastern Vermont’s working lands into renewable fuel gas and BioChar fertilizer. The renewable fuel gas generated will be converted into renewable electricity and heat. The plant is expected to deliver in excess of 18,000 MWh of renewable electricity and 1,500 tons of BioChar annually and be fully commissioned within 12 months.

CETY is focusing on HTAP applications for agricultural waste, forestry waste, industrial and municipal solid waste, and landfill waste. This builds on the current increase in state and federal incentives for investment in clean energy solutions for commercial and industrial users, as well as a surge in interest in clean energy solutions in municipalities.

In combination with other CETY technologies and solutions, these projects will advance the company’s mission to offer a more vertically integrated and scalable platform for clean energy solutions across multiple industries in most key markets globally.

CETY’s existing organic rankine cycle (ORC) business will also capitalize on each biomass project, with the opportunity to deliver Heat Recovery Solutions. Such synergies increase energy value by 15% for the Biomass project. CETY’s portfolio of biomass projects will in turn drive top line and bottom-line growth elsewhere in the company creating long term predictable income streams with high IRR cash flows.

More importantly, it provides a footprint for future projects utilizing HTAP Biomass Reactor technology in the rapidly growing biomass renewable energy sector. The HTAP Biomass Reactor is a unique and proprietary process that transforms organic waste by using ultra-high temperatures in an anaerobic environment to produce renewable electric power, BioChar fertilizer and high heating value fuel gas in addition to other commercially valuable chemicals.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY, stated “CETY is delighted by the USDA’s decision to invest in VRG – Lyndon. The news of this REAP grant is a sign of USDA’s continued commitment to the VRG – Lyndon project, starting with a $300,000.00 Wood Innovations Grant through the Department’s U.S. Forest Service earlier this year. VRG’s combination of public and private commitments will propel VRG and CETY to achieve success in this highly profitable and growing industry. CETY values the impact that the federal Infrastructure Law and the IRA are presenting to VRG’s project. CETY looks forward to completing final permitting for the Lyndonville facility and commencing construction.

VRG will serve as a model for developing new projects that capture market share in this highly profitable and growing industry. By vertically integrating biomass into our business, we are also able to grow our heat recovery business horizontally. We hope that our future projects will be large by orders of magnitude and have a profound impact on the environment while bringing CETY new sources of income. Our new renewable biomass energy projects are expected to further expand our goal of becoming a complete solution for industrial and municipal scale projects in the strategic markets we are targeting.”

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.