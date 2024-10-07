IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for 3rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , an innovative communications and content distribution firm, today announced its collaboration with ROTH Capital Partners LLC (“ROTH”) for the 3rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference , taking place on October 9 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



The Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference is an exclusive platform that brings together C-suite executives from public and private companies in the healthcare sector with a community of seasoned investors. The one-day event will feature educational presentations and networking opportunities, highlighting cutting-edge insights from industry experts and thought leaders.

This invitation-only event will spotlight innovation and advancements across several high-growth healthcare subsectors, including Biotechnology, Neurological Disorders, Medical Devices, Oncology Therapeutics, and Pharmaceuticals.

As an official media sponsor, IBN will utilize its extensive corporate communications network to amplify the visibility of the conference. Through its InvestorWire brand, IBN will syndicate content across more than 5,000 channels and provide continuous event coverage across its digital platforms, which collectively reach an audience of more than two million on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, remarked, "ROTH's upcoming conference is set to showcase some of the most promising innovations in the healthcare sector. Our ongoing partnership with ROTH allows us to leverage our comprehensive communications capabilities, helping industry stakeholders stay informed and engaged. We're excited to work closely with ROTH’s outstanding team to support this event.”

The increased public focus on healthcare and rapid advancements in medical technologies have created unprecedented opportunities for investment in this transformative sector. The 3rd Annual Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference provides an ideal platform for participants to deepen their industry knowledge, forge meaningful connections, and explore high-potential investment opportunities.

For more information about the event, visit https://ibn.fm/RothHealthcare2024

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com