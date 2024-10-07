Florida Panthers Celebrate the Franchise’s First Stanley Cup with a remarkable, one-of-a-kind Championship Ring

Sunrise, FL, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is honored to have been selected as the partner of the Florida Panthers to craft their Stanley Cup Ring. Players, coaching staff, and ownership received their 2024 Stanley Cup rings in a unique Champions Ring Ceremony in front of their loyal fans at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It is an honor to celebrate such a historic win with this incredible organization,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “We wanted to bring the Panthers' first championship journey to life and this ring tells that story beautifully. The 2024 Stanley Cup Championship Ring features unique details that hold symbolic significance, and we are proud to be presenting it to the Florida Panthers.”

With their back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, and their incredible game seven victory at home, the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers proved that these days the state of Florida is truly the “State of Hockey”.

And to honor their first-ever Stanley Cup title, Panthers players and personnel will receive the 2024 Stanley Cup Championship Ring: a custom designed piece, hand-crafted in 14-karat yellow gold set with genuine diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

The shape of the ring top is expertly crafted to reflect the iconic shield design of the Panthers logo and proudly features the Panthers mark intricately set with brilliant diamonds and dazzling blue and yellow sapphires. Surrounding the logo is a perimeter of diamonds, and the team’s hard-fought title of “STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS” accents the top and bottom of the ring top, each letter hand-set with diamonds.

187 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges, creating a border around the side panels.

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name, honoring the individual’s contribution to the Panthers’ success. Below the recipient’s name is a tab which contains either PANTHERS or their title within the organization. The tab is a nod to the Panther’s tradition of “earning your tabs”, just as each player who comes out of training camp earns the FLORIDA tabs found on the sleeve of his home jersey. Captains and Alternate Captains receive additional tabs above.

Under the tab, is the state of Florida fully executed in diamonds and a single ruby. The location of the ruby honors the Florida Panthers home in Broward County, while the diamonds represent the significant growth of the sport of hockey within the state of Florida. Completing the left side, players receive their jersey number set in diamonds, while non-player personnel will find a diamond and ruby representation of the state of Florida flag in the same space.

The right side of the ring features “FLORIDA” across the top, a proud declaration of the state the entire franchise works to represent. Below is the coveted Stanley Cup, flanked by the year 2024, set with diamonds to pay tribute to the team’s first-ever title. The right side is completed with a beach and palm tree background, in homage to the unique South Florida Stanley Cup Parade and beach-front celebrations that took place in the wake of the team’s historic win.

The interior of the ring features a collection of uniquely symbolic icons. A depiction of the official WWE and NHL Stanley Cup Championship Belt symbolizes the Florida Panthers are the first NHL team to be added to this championship belt.

Below are the series results from the Panthers incredible playoff run, a design taken from one of the ubiquitous rally towels that energized the packed-house during playoff games at Amerant Bank Arena. Below sits the date of the Stanley Cup-winning Game 7, 6-24-24.To the left, a representation of a rat is included to pay homage to one of the longest standing fan-led Panthers traditions celebrating each Panther win.

The Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Ring masterfully encapsulates the many historic details of the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory with 554 diamonds, 16 princess-cut rubies, 1 round genuine ruby, 9 round genuine blue sapphires and 37 round genuine yellow sapphires. In total, these rings have an astounding gem carat weight of approximately 15.6 carats.

In addition to crafting the Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Ring, Jostens is proud to have created the Tampa Bay Lightning 2004, 2020, and 2021 Stanley Cup Rings; Miami Dolphins Super Bowl VII and VIII Championship Rings; Miami HEAT 2004, 2012, and 2013 NBA Championship Rings; and the Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Championship Ring.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup championship in their 30th anniversary season in 2023-24 following a thrilling seven-game Stanley Cup Final series with the Edmonton Oilers. The NHL’s southernmost team, the Panthers have earned a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons and reached the postseason in a club-record five consecutive campaigns. Under President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and Head Coach Paul Maurice the Cats are a tenacious, dynamic and exciting team led by captain Aleksander Barkov, superstar forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. At home in Sunrise, Fla., at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers welcome fans from the tri-county area, the South Florida region and beyond. An organization with deep roots in the community, their pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a United States military veteran at every game.

