Dairy Council of California Welcomes Three New Board Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, proudly announces three new board members, all distinguished figures in the dairy industry:



John Vanderpoel Jr., Owner, VP Legacy Farms

Preston Fernandes, Owner/Partner, Fernridge Farms

Rene Reynoso, President & CEO, Peluso Cheese

Fernandes states, “Alongside my fellow new board members, I’m thrilled to join the Dairy Council of California as we work to elevate the role of dairy in nourishing our communities. Dairy is not just a staple in healthy, balanced diets—it’s a source of essential nutrients that fuel growth and wellness across all ages. I’m excited to be part of an organization that’s dedicated to advancing nutrition education and advocating for the critical benefits dairy provides in creating healthier, more sustainable futures.”

Dairy Council of California’s new board members are deeply connected with the dairy community, bringing forward fresh perspectives and strategic insights to both challenges and emerging opportunities.

“We are pleased to welcome John, Preston and Rene to Dairy Council of California's board of directors,” says Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “Their diverse backgrounds bring invaluable expertise to our organization’s ability to continue to promote healthy eating patterns and sustainable food systems that include dairy foods.”

In addition to the three new board members, four board members were reappointed:

Arlene VanderEyk, Co-owner, Robert VanderEyk Dairy

Michael Oosten, Owner, Marvo Holsteins

John Dolan, VP of Sales, Driftwood Dairy

Hem Shah, General Manager, Alta Dena Dairy

Board members are elected for three-year terms, represent both dairy producers and processors and are appointed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy agricultural literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

