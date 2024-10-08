ETHSofia Boasts Global Industry Leaders Joining Partner and Speaker Roster





SOFIA, Bulgaria, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHSofia Conference and Hackathon , the first-ever Ethereum and altcoins technology event in Bulgaria, fulfills the ambition of enlisting world-class speakers and partners.



The three-day hackathon and two-day conference kicking off on October 17th puts Bulgaria on the blockchain innovation map. Exactly one month before Sofia Tech Park welcomes crypto enthusiasts from Bulgaria and abroad, the ETHSofia team reveals another group of industry heavyweights joining and supporting the event.

ETHSofia Attracts Top-Notch Partners

Three massive crypto companies join the ETHSofia Conference as Platinum Partners. The world’s largest digital assets exchange Binance, the Layer-1 blockchain for Real-World Assets (RWAs) tokenization MANTRA, and the decentralized infrastructure for cross-chain settlement THORChain are taking ETHSofia to the next level with the CEO of Binance France David Prinçay, MANTRA’s CEO and co-founder John Patrick Mullin, and THORChain’s Founder JP Thor all landing in Sofia this October. Thus, ETHSofia became the first ETH community event in the region supported by Binance.

And that’s not all. Ethereum-based modular lending platform Euler, which just launched its v2, and distributed ETH re/staking network SSV are joining as partners to the event. Tech talent recruiter Remote IT World will be there too to scout for IT talent, while the international crypto ATM provider Bitomat is bringing a crypto ATM with 0-fee ETH purchase and withdrawals enabled.

THORChain and Euler also extend their support to the ETHSofia Hackathon, targeting Bulgaria’s next generation of blockchain innovators. The fast, secure, and affordable Layer-1 chain Sui, the world's largest omnichain data network for AI Chainbase, and the Blockchain and DLT Standardization initiative Seeblocks are all looking forward to meeting Bulgaria’s tech talent for the first time ever.

The Speaker Line-Up of Every Degen’s Dreams

ETHSofia’s inaugural edition will present some of the crypto space’s true key opinion leaders. The Bulgarian audience will have the unique chance to hear from Lyn Alden, Founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy and author of “Broken Money”, Michael Bentley, Co-Founder of Euler Labs, Luki Song, core contributor at Chainbase, Nexo’s Head of Communications Eleonor Genova, Director of Brand Marketing Dimitar Stalimirov, and VP of Engineering Nikolay Angelov. The list goes on with Grayson Ho, Senior Mobile Engineer at Zerion, Josip Vlah, co-founder of ICP HUB Bulgaria, Anthurine Xiang, Co-Founder and CMO of ETHStorage, TN Lee, CEO of Pendle, Koray Koska, CEO of ether.fi Cash, Zota’s CIO Alex Behar, Karpatkey’s Ivan Fartunov, Alex Lipton, BD at SSV Labs, Amplice, BD at Gearbox, Aron Soon, JS developer at Swarm, Dr. Jonathan Galea, partner at crypto regulatory consultancy BCAS, and Mark Cachia, CIO at Scytale Digital.

Finally, BeInCrypto’s Lejla Muratcaus Blagojevic, Ambire’s Ivan Manchev, and Input’s Stella Friaisse will assume the roles of ETHSofia Conference and Hackathon MCs.

Check out the previous announcements from the ETHSofia team here and here to get a sense of the event’s full scope.

Go to the tickets page to secure your ETHSofia participation, but hurry up before they’re sold out. If you are a developer interested in competing for a piece of the $15,000 total prize pool, fill in this form and join for free.

About ETHSofia Conference & Hackathon

Crafted as the brainchild of devoted blockchain professionals and enthusiasts, ETHSofia is set to welcome a vanguard of thought leaders and builders innovating in Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs), AI, L2s, security, and decentralized infrastructure. The goal? Design a global, scalable free market built on open-source blockchain technology.

