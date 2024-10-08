Vaisala Corporation

Press release

October 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2024 to be published on October 24, 2024

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 1:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and teleconference

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 1:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

You can participate in the live audiocast via following link: https://vaisala.videosync.fi/q3-2024

Questions may be presented by participating in the teleconference. You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration, you will receive an email with the dial-in numbers and a conference ID. https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048553

A recording will be available at Vaisala.com/investors later the same day.

More information

Paula Liimatta

+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

