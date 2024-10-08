Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 40

Company announcement no. 61

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,477,097 310,753,175 30 September 2024 16,400 127.65 2,093,460 1 October 2024 16,400 126.22 2,070,008 2 October 2024 16,500 125.32 2,067,780 3 October 2024 17,000 124.83 2,122,110 4 October 2024 17,000 125.62 2,135,540 Total week 40 83,300 10,488,898 Total accumulated 2,560,397 321,242,073

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,667,970 treasury shares equal to 2.27 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt

Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

Attachment