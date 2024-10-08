Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 40

Company announcement no. 61
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,477,097   310,753,175
30 September 202416,400127.652,093,460
1 October 202416,400126.222,070,008
2 October 202416,500125.322,067,780
3 October 202417,000124.832,122,110
4 October 202417,000125.622,135,540
Total week 40 83,300   10,488,898
Total accumulated 2,560,397    321,242,073

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,667,970 treasury shares equal to 2.27 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt
Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

