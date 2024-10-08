Enthusiast Gaming Partners with ampm for second iteration of the ampm Snack Squad

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, today announced that, in partnership with ampm, the convenience store brand owned and operated by BP p.l.c. (LON: BP), the second iteration of the ampm Snack Squad, a livestreamed casual gaming competition which officially kicked off in August with QTCinderella and Foolish Gamers in September, will continue throughout the remainder of the year and feature four additional events.



Through Enthusiast Gaming, ampm will connect with the gaming community by bringing together top content creators to showcase their love for gaming and ampm snacks throughout a series of engaging livestreams highlighting key ampm tentpole moments throughout the year. From August to December, each month will feature a new content creator and their community hosting a Snack Squad sponsored stream.

This reimagined version of the ampm Snack Squad brings unique twists to last year’s program and allows for even more fan prizes and community engagement. Viewers can catch all of the action while chatting with their favorite content creators as they enjoy ampm’s epic goods snacks.

“Building on last year’s success, we’re thrilled to continue to partner with ampm for another iteration of the ampm Snack Squad program,” said Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent, Gaming, & Marketing for Enthusiast Gaming. “Collaborative brands like ampm allow us to tap into the creator’s creativity and leads to unique and entertaining activations like the ampm Snack Squad. These types of activations are authentic to the creators and their community, resulting in strong engagement and brand affinity.”

