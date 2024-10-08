Lindsay Grider Joins Braemont Capital as Partner and Head of Capital Partnerships

DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braemont Capital (“Braemont” or the “Firm”), a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with exceptional companies at growth inflection points, today announced that Lindsay Grider has joined the Firm as Partner and Head of Capital Partnerships. Ms. Grider will lead Braemont’s capital formation, fundraising, and investor engagement initiatives, as well as continued strategy development.



Ms. Grider comes to Braemont with nearly two decades of experience building fundraising and investor relations programs as well as developing fund formation and strategy initiatives. She previously served as Global Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (“LLCP”) where she led investor engagement, capital raising and strategic marketing efforts. Prior to joining LLCP, Ms. Grider was Head of Investor Relations for Tailwater Capital and Director of Investor Relations at NGP Energy Capital Management.

Robert Covington, Founder and Managing Partner, said, “Lindsay is one of the most respected investor relations professionals in our industry and will bring a wealth of experience, insight and innovation to both our capital raising and the strategic leadership of our firm. Lindsay brings a long track record of serving as a trusted partner to investors all over the world and her addition furthers Braemont’s commitment to serving as the preferred partner for families and founders and for our investors for years to come. We are delighted to welcome her to the Firm.”

Ms. Grider commented, “I am thrilled to join Robert and the Braemont team at such an exciting time. Braemont is known for its distinct investing approach and commitment to its partners, and I continue to be impressed with what the team has been able to achieve in such a short period. I look forward to working closely with the Firm’s network to execute fundraising and co-investment strategies to support our investments and drive excellent outcomes for all our partners.”

Ms. Grider previously worked as Director at Sterling Stamos and began her career at Citigroup and Wachovia Securities in their investment banking divisions. She serves as a Senior Advisor to 3P Energy Capital and has served on the boards of several industry and charitable organizations at a local and national level. She holds a B.A. in International Commerce from Vanderbilt University.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in exceptional companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to participate in any investment strategy and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Braemont Capital Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Braemont media inquiries, please contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

Braemont@gagnierfc.com