Electrify Expo Returns to New York, Anticipating Thousands to Feel the Thrill of Going Electric

The festival is making its return to Nassau Coliseum and will cover over 1 million square feet of outdoor space

General Motor Company (GMC) will make its Electrify Expo debut with its HUMMER EV and Sierra EV Denali alongside Tesla, Volvo, Ford, Rivian, Lucid, Toyota, Porsche, Lexus, Nissan and more

Tesla Cybertruck drive experiences will be available on both Saturday and Sunday

With multiple demo zones for e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more plus live music, food and fun, attendees of all ages will have a thrilling weekend

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13, tickets can be purchased online and in person



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, continues its eight-city tour, returning to New York for an action-packed weekend at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. On October 12-13, the coliseum will transform into a 1 million square feet of all-electric fun with immersive experiences for all ages centered around the rapidly evolving world of electric and hybrid vehicles. The event will feature hands-on experiences with the latest in electric cars and trucks, e-bikes, e-scooters, motorcycles, and more and is designed for everyone, from EV skeptics to advocates, tech lovers, and EV-curious families wanting to explore the future of transportation.

As electric vehicles gain popularity, Electrify Expo is the perfect opportunity for New Yorkers to experience nearly all the electric brands and options on the market. As of 2023, NY is in the top 3 US markets for EV adoption, with a significant portion of them located in the Long Island area. In addition to cars, electric two-wheeled vehicles (micro-mobility) are immensely popular in the area, with many residents using e-bikes as their primary means of transportation.

“New Yorkers are leading the way for electric transportation of all kinds, from cars to bikes to scooters and more, and we are excited to bring our festival back to Long Island to thrill and surprise thousands of attendees, and give people real-world, hands-on experiences during their shopping process” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We continue to add the most exciting EV brands in the industry including the debut of GMC to our exhibitor lineup alongside Tesla, Volvo, Ford, Lucid, Rivian, Porsche, Lexus, Toyota, Nissan and Ford. Add the many two-wheel brands available to demo, huge Kids Zone, E Charging and Solar brands, as well as the final race of our National Championship for Electrify Race League, and you have a jam-packed weekend of all-electric fun for all ages.”

Special Attractions for New York:

GMC will make its Electrify Expo debut with demos of the HUMMER EV and Sierra EV Denali.

Attendees can experience the thrill of the Tesla Cybertruck behind the wheel as they take on the streets of Long Island throughout the weekend-long festival.

The Amazon Recharge Zone will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming.

Go SIM racing with Nissan, as well as experience their Formula E race car

Electrify Showoff , a custom car show within the festival will ​​feature the world’s most radical customized EVs and inspire Electrify Expo attendees with ideas of how they can customize their own rides.

The Volvo Cars Drive Electric Zone offers attendees a thrilling closed-course experience to immerse into incredible performance, handling and safety features of their lineup.

Whether you crave the rush of a high-performance demo or the ease of a street cruise, Electrify Expo is your go-to destination to experience and demo all things electric, including:

Ford: Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

GMC: HUMMER EV, Sierra EV Denali

Lexus: 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Lucid: Air models

Nissan: ARIYA, LEAF

Porsche: Taycan

Rivian: R1T, R1S, R2, R3

Tesla: Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Toyota: Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

Volvo: EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90

In addition to automakers, New York attendees will be treated to an exciting lineup of e-bikes, e-scooters, and other micromobility offerings from top brands on two and four wheels, including:

SUPER 73

GoTrax Bikes + Scooters

Stacyc

JackRabbit

Stromer

Gazelle

Tripper

Tern

and many more



For a full brand lineup, visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/ny .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, October 12-13, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - understanding how electric transportation works - with meaningful consumer experiences behind the wheel or in the seat on thrilling demo courses. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f9a6c3-8b5c-4fa8-a97a-2039b0750fa4