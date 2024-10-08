Asset Entities Announces New Episode with Miami Hurricanes Michael “The Playmaker” Irvin and Sandy “The Hammer” Jack on “The Lounge” Podcast

DALLAS, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, and Ternary Payment Platform company, today announced their next episode on the Lounge featuring former National Champion Miami Hurricanes, Michael Irvin and Sandy Jack.

This episode will feature Irvin and Jack, who discuss their journey as teammates at the University of Miami, playing football for famed head coach Jimmy Johnson, winning a national championship with the Hurricanes, and other life lessons. “The Lounge” is hosted by well-known TikToker, Kyle Fairbanks, who also serves as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer for Asset Entities. The Lounge can be viewed on its YouTube channel @TheAELounge.

It is an exciting time for the University of Miami and the Hurricanes Football team as they are now undefeated at 6-0 and received national notoriety in recent weeks for their come-from-behind wins against Virginia Tech and Cal (University of California at Berkley) in the last seconds of both of those games.

Michael Irvin and Sandy Jack both played their entire NCAA Division 1 Football careers at the University of Miami. Michael Irvin went on to play his entire 12-year professional career for the Dallas Cowboys and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, while Sandy Jack pursued a graduate degree by attending the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., obtaining his Juris Doctorate and becoming an attorney in the State of Florida. Irvin and Jack, while playing for the Hurricanes, won an NCAA Division I National Championship in 1988 playing for Coach Jimmy Johnson.

Irvin was nicknamed “the Playmaker” due to his incredible ability to make big plays in big games during his pro and college careers. An Emmy Award-winning Sports Analyst, Irvin also serves as a consultant to Asset Entities in the area of Sports and Entertainment. You can watch Michael as an NFL analyst on Fox’s FS1 sports show, “Speak,” which is on weekly at 4:00 p.m. CST.

To visit “The Lounge,” go to @TheAELounge on YouTube. To learn about Asset Entities Inc., please go to www.assetentities.com. To learn about Ternary, please go to www.ternarydev.com. To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, please go to www.ae360.com and https://discord.gg/ae360ddm.

Caption: Sandy Jack on the left, Michael Irvin on the right.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord's largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company's AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities' initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company also has its Ternary payment platform that is a Stripe-verified partner and CRM for Discord communities. The Company's Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company's SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the Company on X at $ASST and @assetentities.

