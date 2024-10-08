Dillard’s Introduces Muse by Marchesa

Designed exclusively for Dillard’s by Georgina Chapman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Muse by Marchesa, a new line of social dresses, separates and footwear for all dress-wear occasions designed exclusively for Dillard’s by Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and co-founder of Marchesa.

Georgina Chapman in Muse by Marchesa, available exclusively at Dillard's

Georgina Chapman shares, “I am thrilled to introduce the Muse by Marchesa collection for Dillard’s. This line explores the space where couture meets ready-to-wear, with a distinctly feminine and modern romantic aesthetic. The designs are timeless, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted, featuring beautiful details and flattering patterns. Drawing inspiration from Marchesa’s rich heritage and iconic couture pieces, while also embracing a forward-looking approach, we’ve created a collection that captures attention and is meant to be treasured for generations. Dillard’s has been an ideal partner in bringing this vision to life, and we couldn’t be more proud of the result.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Georgina Chapman is a true icon in fashion. She has beautifully carried the gorgeous couture design elements of  her highly revered Marchesa line to Muse by Marchesa specifically for Dillard’s customers. Her creations for Muse evoke the tremendous delight in dressing up and feeling beautiful - and will certainly be timeless wardrobe classics by all who enjoy them. We are deeply honored to have worked with Georgina on Muse by Marchesa, and our customers already love it!”

Currently available in 99 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com, Muse by Marchesa incorporates the couture sensibility and signature opulence with which the Marchesa name has become synonymous. The collection exudes Marchesa’s iconic artistry through high fashion designs and unique textural elements including embroidery, three-dimensional fabrication, and stone and jewel encrusting.

About Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman, Marchesa co-founder and Creative Director, is known for her ability to infuse a distinctly feminine and romantic aesthetic into her designs while remaining timeless and sophisticated. Her collections are coveted by fashion-forward women of all ages, as well as celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lopez. Georgina attended the Wimbledon School of Art in London, UK, where she studied Costume Design before embarking on her career in the fashion industry. As a CFDA board member and former judge on Project Runway, Georgina Chapman has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry, constantly pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

Muse by Marchesa is available in the following Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com:

EASTERN SHORE CENTRESPANISH FORTAL
SHOPPES AT BEL AIRMOBILEAL
THE SHOPPES AT EASTCHASEMONTGOMERYAL
PARKWAY PLACEHUNTSVILLEAL
PARK PLAZA CENTERLITTLE ROCKAR
SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARESCOTTSDALEAZ
ARROWHEAD TOWNE CENTERGLENDALEAZ
CHANDLER FASHION CENTERCHANDLERAZ
TUCSON MALLTUCSONAZ
WEBERSTOWN MALLSTOCKTONCA
IMPERIAL VALLEY MALLEL CENTROCA
PARK MEADOWSLONE TREECO
FLATIRON CROSSINGBROOMFIELDCO
INTERNATIONAL PLAZA AND BAYTAMPAFL
BRANDON EXCHANGEBRANDONFL
COUNTRYSIDE MALLCLEARWATERFL
THE MALL AT UTCSARASOTAFL
COASTLAND CENTERNAPLESFL
COCONUT POINTESTEROFL
THE FLORIDA MALLORLANDOFL
SEMINOLE TOWNE CENTERSANFORDFL
MARKET STREET AT HEATH BROOKOCALAFL
ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTERJACKSONVILLEFL
THE AVENUESJACKSONVILLEFL
THE OAKS MALLGAINESVILLEFL
CORDOVA MALLPENSACOLAFL
GOVERNOR'S SQUARETALLAHASSEEFL
PEMBROKE LAKES MALLPEMBROKE PINESFL
THE MALL AT WELLINGTON GREENWELLINGTONFL
NORTH POINT MALLALPHARETTAGA
MALL OF GEORGIABUFORDGA
PERIMETER MALLATLANTAGA
ATLANTIC STATIONATLANTAGA
AUGUSTA MALLAUGUSTAGA
THE SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSINGMACONGA
JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTERWEST DES MOINESIA
OAK PARK MALLOVERLAND PARKKS
TOWNE EAST SQUAREWICHITAKS
FAYETTE MALLLEXINGTONKY
MALL ST MATTHEWSLOUISVILLEKY
LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTERMETAIRIELA
ACADIANA MALLLAFAYETTELA
MALL OF LOUISIANABATON ROUGELA
SAINT LOUIS GALLERIAST. LOUISMO
NORTH PARKRIDGELANDMS
TRIANGLE TOWN CENTERRALEIGHNC
FOUR SEASONS TOWNE CENTERGREENSBORONC
HANES MALLWINSTON-SALEMNC
SOUTHPARK MALLCHARLOTTENC
OAK VIEW MALLOMAHANE
WINROCK TOWN CENTERALBUQUERQUENM
FASHION SHOW LAS VEGASLAS VEGASNV
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLINLAS VEGASNV
KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRECINCINNATIOH
LIBERTY CENTERLIBERTY TOWNSHIPOH
BEACHWOOD PLACEBEACHWOODOH
WOODLAND HILLS MALLTULSAOK
PENN SQUARE MALLOKLAHOMA CITYOK
NORTHWOOD MALLNORTH CHARLESTONSC
COASTAL GRAND MALLMYRTLE BEACHSC
COLUMBIANA CENTRECOLUMBIASC
HAYWOOD MALLGREENVILLESC
WOLFCHASE GALLERIAMEMPHISTN
THE MALL AT GREEN HILLSNASHVILLETN
COOLSPRINGS GALLERIAFRANKLINTN
WEST TOWN MALLKNOXVILLETN
HAMILTON PLACECHATTANOOGATN
NORTH EAST MALLHURSTTX
HULEN MALLFORT WORTHTX
TOWN EAST MALLMESQUITETX
THE PARKS MALL AT ARLINGTONARLINGTONTX
HILLSIDE VILLAGECEDAR HILLTX
NORTHPARK CENTERDALLASTX
THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BENDPLANOTX
STONEBRIAR CENTREFRISCOTX
NORTH STAR MALLSAN ANTONIOTX
THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERASAN ANTONIOTX
MALL DEL NORTELAREDOTX
LA PLAZA MALLMCALLENTX
SUNRISE MALLBROWNSVILLETX
BARTON CREEK SQUAREAUSTINTX
THE DOMAINAUSTINTX
LA PALMERACORPUS CHRISTITX
WESTGATE MALLAMARILLOTX
SOUTH PLAINS MALLLUBBOCKTX
MIDLAND PARK MALLMIDLANDTX
THE WOODLANDS MALLTHE WOODLANDSTX
WILLOWBROOK MALLHOUSTONTX
MEMORIAL CITY MALLHOUSTONTX
POST OAKHOUSTONTX
FIRST COLONY MALLSUGAR LANDTX
BAYBROOK MALLFRIENDSWOODTX
DEERBROOK MALLHUMBLETX
CIELO VISTA MALLEL PASOTX
SUNLAND PARK MALLEL PASOTX
FASHION PLACEMURRAYUT
PATRICK HENRY MALLNEWPORT NEWSVA
SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTERRICHMONDVA
STONY POINT FASHION PARKRICHMONDVA
 

About Dillard’s
Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com.  The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources.  Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care. 

CONTACT:
Dillard’s, Inc.
Julie Johnson Guymon
501-376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com

