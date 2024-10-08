Dillard’s Introduces Muse by Marchesa

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Muse by Marchesa, a new line of social dresses, separates and footwear for all dress-wear occasions designed exclusively for Dillard’s by Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and co-founder of Marchesa.







Georgina Chapman in Muse by Marchesa, available exclusively at Dillard's

Georgina Chapman shares, “I am thrilled to introduce the Muse by Marchesa collection for Dillard’s. This line explores the space where couture meets ready-to-wear, with a distinctly feminine and modern romantic aesthetic. The designs are timeless, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted, featuring beautiful details and flattering patterns. Drawing inspiration from Marchesa’s rich heritage and iconic couture pieces, while also embracing a forward-looking approach, we’ve created a collection that captures attention and is meant to be treasured for generations. Dillard’s has been an ideal partner in bringing this vision to life, and we couldn’t be more proud of the result.”

Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Georgina Chapman is a true icon in fashion. She has beautifully carried the gorgeous couture design elements of her highly revered Marchesa line to Muse by Marchesa specifically for Dillard’s customers. Her creations for Muse evoke the tremendous delight in dressing up and feeling beautiful - and will certainly be timeless wardrobe classics by all who enjoy them. We are deeply honored to have worked with Georgina on Muse by Marchesa, and our customers already love it!”

Currently available in 99 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com, Muse by Marchesa incorporates the couture sensibility and signature opulence with which the Marchesa name has become synonymous. The collection exudes Marchesa’s iconic artistry through high fashion designs and unique textural elements including embroidery, three-dimensional fabrication, and stone and jewel encrusting.

About Georgina Chapman

Georgina Chapman, Marchesa co-founder and Creative Director, is known for her ability to infuse a distinctly feminine and romantic aesthetic into her designs while remaining timeless and sophisticated. Her collections are coveted by fashion-forward women of all ages, as well as celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lopez. Georgina attended the Wimbledon School of Art in London, UK, where she studied Costume Design before embarking on her career in the fashion industry. As a CFDA board member and former judge on Project Runway, Georgina Chapman has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry, constantly pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

Muse by Marchesa is available in the following Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com:

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com . The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

