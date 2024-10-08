Dillard’s Introduces Muse by Marchesa

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Muse by Marchesa, a new line of social dresses, separates and footwear for all dress-wear occasions designed exclusively for Dillard’s by Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and co-founder of Marchesa.
Georgina Chapman in Muse by Marchesa, available exclusively at Dillard's
Georgina Chapman shares, “I am thrilled to introduce the Muse by Marchesa collection for Dillard’s. This line explores the space where couture meets ready-to-wear, with a distinctly feminine and modern romantic aesthetic. The designs are timeless, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted, featuring beautiful details and flattering patterns. Drawing inspiration from Marchesa’s rich heritage and iconic couture pieces, while also embracing a forward-looking approach, we’ve created a collection that captures attention and is meant to be treasured for generations. Dillard’s has been an ideal partner in bringing this vision to life, and we couldn’t be more proud of the result.”
Dillard’s Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “Georgina Chapman is a true icon in fashion. She has beautifully carried the gorgeous couture design elements of her highly revered Marchesa line to Muse by Marchesa specifically for Dillard’s customers. Her creations for Muse evoke the tremendous delight in dressing up and feeling beautiful - and will certainly be timeless wardrobe classics by all who enjoy them. We are deeply honored to have worked with Georgina on Muse by Marchesa, and our customers already love it!”
Currently available in 99 Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com, Muse by Marchesa incorporates the couture sensibility and signature opulence with which the Marchesa name has become synonymous. The collection exudes Marchesa’s iconic artistry through high fashion designs and unique textural elements including embroidery, three-dimensional fabrication, and stone and jewel encrusting.
About Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman, Marchesa co-founder and Creative Director, is known for her ability to infuse a distinctly feminine and romantic aesthetic into her designs while remaining timeless and sophisticated. Her collections are coveted by fashion-forward women of all ages, as well as celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lopez. Georgina attended the Wimbledon School of Art in London, UK, where she studied Costume Design before embarking on her career in the fashion industry. As a CFDA board member and former judge on Project Runway, Georgina Chapman has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry, constantly pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.
Muse by Marchesa is available in the following Dillard’s locations and online at dillards.com:
|EASTERN SHORE CENTRE
|SPANISH FORT
|AL
|SHOPPES AT BEL AIR
|MOBILE
|AL
|THE SHOPPES AT EASTCHASE
|MONTGOMERY
|AL
|PARKWAY PLACE
|HUNTSVILLE
|AL
|PARK PLAZA CENTER
|LITTLE ROCK
|AR
|SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE
|SCOTTSDALE
|AZ
|ARROWHEAD TOWNE CENTER
|GLENDALE
|AZ
|CHANDLER FASHION CENTER
|CHANDLER
|AZ
|TUCSON MALL
|TUCSON
|AZ
|WEBERSTOWN MALL
|STOCKTON
|CA
|IMPERIAL VALLEY MALL
|EL CENTRO
|CA
|PARK MEADOWS
|LONE TREE
|CO
|FLATIRON CROSSING
|BROOMFIELD
|CO
|INTERNATIONAL PLAZA AND BAY
|TAMPA
|FL
|BRANDON EXCHANGE
|BRANDON
|FL
|COUNTRYSIDE MALL
|CLEARWATER
|FL
|THE MALL AT UTC
|SARASOTA
|FL
|COASTLAND CENTER
|NAPLES
|FL
|COCONUT POINT
|ESTERO
|FL
|THE FLORIDA MALL
|ORLANDO
|FL
|SEMINOLE TOWNE CENTER
|SANFORD
|FL
|MARKET STREET AT HEATH BROOK
|OCALA
|FL
|ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER
|JACKSONVILLE
|FL
|THE AVENUES
|JACKSONVILLE
|FL
|THE OAKS MALL
|GAINESVILLE
|FL
|CORDOVA MALL
|PENSACOLA
|FL
|GOVERNOR'S SQUARE
|TALLAHASSEE
|FL
|PEMBROKE LAKES MALL
|PEMBROKE PINES
|FL
|THE MALL AT WELLINGTON GREEN
|WELLINGTON
|FL
|NORTH POINT MALL
|ALPHARETTA
|GA
|MALL OF GEORGIA
|BUFORD
|GA
|PERIMETER MALL
|ATLANTA
|GA
|ATLANTIC STATION
|ATLANTA
|GA
|AUGUSTA MALL
|AUGUSTA
|GA
|THE SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING
|MACON
|GA
|JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER
|WEST DES MOINES
|IA
|OAK PARK MALL
|OVERLAND PARK
|KS
|TOWNE EAST SQUARE
|WICHITA
|KS
|FAYETTE MALL
|LEXINGTON
|KY
|MALL ST MATTHEWS
|LOUISVILLE
|KY
|LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER
|METAIRIE
|LA
|ACADIANA MALL
|LAFAYETTE
|LA
|MALL OF LOUISIANA
|BATON ROUGE
|LA
|SAINT LOUIS GALLERIA
|ST. LOUIS
|MO
|NORTH PARK
|RIDGELAND
|MS
|TRIANGLE TOWN CENTER
|RALEIGH
|NC
|FOUR SEASONS TOWNE CENTER
|GREENSBORO
|NC
|HANES MALL
|WINSTON-SALEM
|NC
|SOUTHPARK MALL
|CHARLOTTE
|NC
|OAK VIEW MALL
|OMAHA
|NE
|WINROCK TOWN CENTER
|ALBUQUERQUE
|NM
|FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS
|LAS VEGAS
|NV
|DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN
|LAS VEGAS
|NV
|KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRE
|CINCINNATI
|OH
|LIBERTY CENTER
|LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
|OH
|BEACHWOOD PLACE
|BEACHWOOD
|OH
|WOODLAND HILLS MALL
|TULSA
|OK
|PENN SQUARE MALL
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|OK
|NORTHWOOD MALL
|NORTH CHARLESTON
|SC
|COASTAL GRAND MALL
|MYRTLE BEACH
|SC
|COLUMBIANA CENTRE
|COLUMBIA
|SC
|HAYWOOD MALL
|GREENVILLE
|SC
|WOLFCHASE GALLERIA
|MEMPHIS
|TN
|THE MALL AT GREEN HILLS
|NASHVILLE
|TN
|COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA
|FRANKLIN
|TN
|WEST TOWN MALL
|KNOXVILLE
|TN
|HAMILTON PLACE
|CHATTANOOGA
|TN
|NORTH EAST MALL
|HURST
|TX
|HULEN MALL
|FORT WORTH
|TX
|TOWN EAST MALL
|MESQUITE
|TX
|THE PARKS MALL AT ARLINGTON
|ARLINGTON
|TX
|HILLSIDE VILLAGE
|CEDAR HILL
|TX
|NORTHPARK CENTER
|DALLAS
|TX
|THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND
|PLANO
|TX
|STONEBRIAR CENTRE
|FRISCO
|TX
|NORTH STAR MALL
|SAN ANTONIO
|TX
|THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA
|SAN ANTONIO
|TX
|MALL DEL NORTE
|LAREDO
|TX
|LA PLAZA MALL
|MCALLEN
|TX
|SUNRISE MALL
|BROWNSVILLE
|TX
|BARTON CREEK SQUARE
|AUSTIN
|TX
|THE DOMAIN
|AUSTIN
|TX
|LA PALMERA
|CORPUS CHRISTI
|TX
|WESTGATE MALL
|AMARILLO
|TX
|SOUTH PLAINS MALL
|LUBBOCK
|TX
|MIDLAND PARK MALL
|MIDLAND
|TX
|THE WOODLANDS MALL
|THE WOODLANDS
|TX
|WILLOWBROOK MALL
|HOUSTON
|TX
|MEMORIAL CITY MALL
|HOUSTON
|TX
|POST OAK
|HOUSTON
|TX
|FIRST COLONY MALL
|SUGAR LAND
|TX
|BAYBROOK MALL
|FRIENDSWOOD
|TX
|DEERBROOK MALL
|HUMBLE
|TX
|CIELO VISTA MALL
|EL PASO
|TX
|SUNLAND PARK MALL
|EL PASO
|TX
|FASHION PLACE
|MURRAY
|UT
|PATRICK HENRY MALL
|NEWPORT NEWS
|VA
|SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTER
|RICHMOND
|VA
|STONY POINT FASHION PARK
|RICHMOND
|VA
About Dillard’s
Dillard’s was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at dillards.com. The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard’s complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.
CONTACT:
Dillard’s, Inc.
Julie Johnson Guymon
501-376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
