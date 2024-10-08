Gaia’s HEAL Conference Hosted by Kelly Gores and Headlined by Medical Medium, Anthony William, to Take Place at GaiaSphere Event Center on November 9-10, 2024

Weekend Retreat Led by Director and Producer of Award-Winning HEAL Documentary, Explores How to Discover Unlimited Potential and Awaken the Healer Within

Sessions with Leading Experts Including Peter Crone, Gregg Braden, Dr. Shefali, Rob Wergin, and more

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (“Gaia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, today announced its upcoming event, The HEAL Conference hosted by Kelly Gores, host of the HEAL with Kelly podcast, and director and producer of the award-winning documentary HEAL (2017). This immersive experience will take place November 9 – 10 at Gaia’s state-of-the-art event center, the GaiaSphere, at the Company’s headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

This catalyzing weekend event builds upon teachings from Gores’ documentary, which explores the power of the mind-body connection and the body’s natural healing capabilities. Gores will share the learnings of the HEAL brand with attendees, spreading knowledge about the remarkable ability and intelligence of the human body to expand one’s belief of what’s possible and inspire individuals to become conscious co-creators with their lives.

“Live events like our HEAL Conference are a powerful tool in deepening connection, inspiring positive change and ultimately elevating the human consciousness,” said Kiersten Medvedich, Gaia President. “Through our streaming platform, Gaia.com, we have built a transformational community of individuals from across the globe who connect with our content, and we are excited to move beyond the screen to deepen those connections at this one-of-a-kind event. We are honored to welcome Kelly and all our speakers to the GaiaSphere and look forward to our community engaging with their valuable teachings and connecting with one another.”

According to the National Research Council, Americans are sicker than ever before - living shorter lives and experiencing more injuries and illnesses than people in other high-income countries. To remedy this trend, the HEAL Conference will feature a slate of renowned speakers and practitioners whose aim is to empower attendees with ancient wisdom and modern science, share inspiring examples of infinite possibility and guide attendees to activate their powerful healer within. The speaker lineup and sessions includes:

Medical Medium Anthony William – Medical Medium Healing Tools

Gregg Braden – Igniting Pure Human Technology

Dr. Shefali – Turning Pain to Power

Michael Beckwith – How to Unplug for Better Bonding

Rob Wergin – Healing That Transcends Time

Lauren Roxburgh – The Connective Power of Fascia

Peter Crone – Finding Freedom

David Brownstein, MD – A Holistic Thyroid Approach

“We have great control over our health, however, very few people realize the power of the mind-body-connection and the body’s incredible capacity to heal,” said Gores. “I am honored to host the HEAL Conference with Gaia and hope to inspire all of the attendees to tap into their unlimited potential and awaken the powerful healer within.”

General admission tickets are available for Gaia members for $499.50 and non-members for $555.00. For Gaia+ premium members who are unable to attend in person, a live stream of the event will be available on demand.

To join us for this transformational weekend event, visit: https://tinyurl.com/4fvpywpd.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Kelly Gores - Founder of HEAL with Kelly, Producer, Director, and Podcast Host

Kelly Gores is an entrepreneur, writer, director, and producer. She gained recognition for her award-winning documentary HEAL (2017) which explores the power of the mind-body connection and the body’s natural healing capabilities. In 2019, Kelly authored the follow-up book, HEAL: Discover Your Unlimited Potential and Awaken the Powerful Healer Within.

She is also the host of HEAL with Kelly, a podcast that inspires, reveals tools, and shares personal stories of the body's ability to heal. Through the HEAL brand, she aims to empower people by sharing knowledge about the remarkable ability and intelligence of the human body to expand our belief of what’s possible and become conscious co-creators with our lives.

