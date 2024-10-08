Babel Street AI-Powered Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule Contract

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Babel Street’s identity risk and threat intelligence software offerings have been added to Carahsoft’s GSA (General Services Administration) Schedule, making Babel Street solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. Federal, State and Local Government agencies can now more easily leverage Babel Street Data, Text Analytics and Open Source Intelligence offerings to mitigate risk, lower costs and increase compliance.



“The addition of Babel Street’s solutions to our GSA Schedule contract marks a pivotal advancement in our offerings,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “With Babel Street’s AI-powered open source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, we are equipping Government agencies with powerful tools that transform data analysis and virtualization. This collaboration, backed by our dedicated resellers, enables agencies to extract actionable insights, empowering them to make strategic decisions that boost operational efficiency and responsiveness.”

Babel Street’s AI-powered offerings are now accessible through Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network and multiple procurement vehicles, including GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners.

"We are excited to bring Babel Street’s cutting-edge technology directly to Government agencies through Carahsoft," says John Weaver, Chief Strategy Officer at Babel Street. "By leveraging Carahsoft’s trusted procurement channels, we can now provide the Public Sector with the solutions they’ve been seeking, making it easier for them to access our industry-leading tools for decision advantage.”

Babel Street offerings are now available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or BabelStreet@carahsoft.com.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the trusted technology partner for addressing identity risk and threat intelligence challenges. Our AI-powered ecosystem delivers advanced data and analytics solutions to close the Risk-Confidence Gap. We provide automation and multilingual tools that transform diverse data sources into actionable insights, helping organizations identify risks and connect crucial information about people and companies. Our versatile API-based solutions support critical use cases across sectors, including AML/KYC identity processes, border security, law enforcement investigations, competitive market analysis, supply chain integrity and executive and event protection. Babel Street is headquartered in the U.S., with an established presence in Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan and the U.K. For more information, visit babelstreet.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source, Zero Trust, Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, Mobility, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

