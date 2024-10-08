Suzy Achieves Major Milestone Towards ISO 42001 Certification

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy , a leading consumer insights platform, is proud to announce that it has completed its initial ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification audit from its certification body. This important milestone underscores the company’s commitment to responsible AI management, transparency, and accountability in AI deployment. By achieving this recommendation, Suzy demonstrates its dedication to the ethical use of artificial intelligence, risk management, and adherence to stringent operational standards.

The company underwent the initial unaccredited certification audit with A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc. , who confirmed that Suzy's AI management system met the requirements of ISO 42001 and the next step is to issue Suzy an unaccredited certificate. This milestone builds upon Suzy's data security and data privacy certifications issued earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to have reached this critical step in our journey towards full ISO 42001 certification,” said Matt Britton, CEO of Suzy. “The successful completion of the certification audit is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We look forward to achieving our accredited certification and continuing to lead the way in market research AI.”

The ISO 42001 audit process involved a thorough assessment of Suzy's artificial intelligence management practices, including risk management, data sourcing activities, and regulatory compliance. Completing the certification audit reflects Suzy's dedication to maintaining exemplary standards in ethical AI use, transparency, and accountability in AI deployment. It signifies that Suzy has met the stringent requirements of ISO 42001 as evaluated by A-LIGN. While A-LIGN is undergoing their accreditation process, Suzy remains committed to upholding the principles and practices of ISO 42001.

“With responsible AI practices becoming increasingly crucial in today's digital landscape, our ISO 42001 efforts highlight Suzy's proactive approach to emerging technologies,” said Joel Johnson, EVP Finance & Compliance at Suzy, Inc. “We are committed to continuously improving our practices to protect the information entrusted to us by our clients.”

Suzy’s ISO 42001 milestone was made possible by the dedicated efforts of its internal audit team, co-led by Rachel Harris, Deputy General Counsel and AI Governance officer, and Andrew Kropf, SVP IT & Security and Information Systems Security Officer. The team worked diligently to review all necessary protocols, standards, and evidence. Their work was supported by Suzy’s Information Security and Privacy Council, which includes several executive leaders, and contributions from individuals across the company, particularly its Product and Engineering teams. This collaborative approach underscores Suzy's commitment to upholding high standards of responsible AI practices across the organization.

For more information about Suzy, Inc. and its commitment to privacy and data security, please visit https://www.suzy.com/trust-center.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, and high quality audiences into a single connected research cloud. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine’s list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine’s Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT’s Top 50 Most Innovative Supplier in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant’s 35 Ventures. Learn more at www.suzy.com .