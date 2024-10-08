Changes in the Management Board of Coop Liising AS





The Supervisory Council of Coop Liising AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, decided today, 08.10.2024, to elect Janek Rüütalu as a new member of the board of Coop Liising AS. Rüütalu's mandate begins on 13.10.2024 and lasts for 3 years until 12.10.2027.

The powers of Erki Hiiuväin, the current board member of Coop Liising AS, expire as of 12.10.2024.

Janek Rüütalu has worked as a leasing workout specialist and leasing credit risk analyst at DNB Pank AS in 2007–2017, and as a product and business development specialist at the Estonian branch of Citadele banka AS in 2018–2020. Since 2020, Janek Rüütalu has been working as a product and business development manager at Coop Liising AS. Rüütalu graduated from Tallinn Pedagogical University in 1996, majoring in German and English philology.

Janek Rüütalu does not own any shares or bonds of Coop Pank. Rüütalu has been issued an option for 5,900 shares with an exercise deadline of 2025, an option for 6,600 shares with an exercise deadline of 2026.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 200,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Communication Manager

Tel: +372 5151 859

E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



