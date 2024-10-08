40% of girls in conflict zones feel hopeless about their future, new Plan International research reveals

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the 2024 International Day of the Girl on October 11, children’s rights and girls’ equality organization Plan International Canada is unveiling new research spotlighting the experiences and urgent needs of girls in some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones.



The report – Still We Dream: Girls and Young People Living Through Conflict – offers in-depth insights on the impact of growing up in conflict, based on an extensive survey of nearly 10,000 young people ages 15 to 24 across 10 countries.

The research details how the lives of girls and young women have been drastically upended, with more than half reporting that they miss school (58%), eat less (47%) and live in fear of being shot (48%). More than 40% of girls surveyed feel hopeless.

In addition to these hardships, conflict deepens gender inequality by reinforcing harmful stereotypes and practices, with many respondents citing sexual and gender-based violence as a constant, ever-present threat.

Despite this grim reality, the report also found that girls surveyed have dreams of peace and bright ambitions for the future. Over 65% of girls expressed their desire for peace talks to take place, with 45% calling for youth voices to be included in those discussions.

“The resilience of girls in conflict zones reminds us that even in the harshest conditions, they are not just dreaming of a more peaceful world – they are actively striving for it. It is our collective duty to stand with them,” says Lindsay Glassco, president and CEO of Plan International Canada. “This International Day of the Girl, we cannot afford to ignore the voices of girls and children in conflict. Their perspectives, ideas and leadership are essential to building lasting peace and equality for all.”

The countries included in the report are Cameroon, Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sudan, Ukraine and one country that cannot be named due to political sensitivities.

Notable findings in the report include:

Close to half (48%) of girls and young women felt at risk of shootings, and a third (30%) felt at risk of air strikes.

and a third (30%) felt More than 50% of girls and young women surveyed reported missing out on school.

Girls and young women struggle to access food and water , with 47% reporting eating less since the conflict began.

, with 47% reporting eating less since the conflict began. 58% of girls and young women reported high levels of emotional stress, worry and disrupted sleep.

Plan International Canada is amplifying the voices of girls in conflict zones ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The humanitarian organization was a driving force in officially establishing this day at the United Nations in 2011, a key global moment to celebrate girls and raise awareness of the unique barriers they face.

Plan International Canada is also calling on the Canadian public, donors, governments and decision makers to take action and to stand in solidarity with girls in conflict. Read more about how inequality shapes girls’ struggles, experiences and dreams for peace – and how to get involved – at PlanCanada.ca/DayOfTheGirl.

About the 2024 State of the World’s Girls report, Still We Dream

Since 2007, the State of the World’s Girls report has been produced annually by Plan International to highlight key issues affecting girls’ lives through original research.

This year’s report, Still We Dream: Girls and Young People Living Through Conflict, offers a gendered analysis of conflict, surveying 9,995 young people ages 15 to 24 from 10 countries currently experiencing armed conflict: Cameroon, Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sudan, Ukraine and one country that cannot be named due to political sensitivities. A further 104 participants from Ethiopia, Cameroon, Colombia and the Philippines took part in in-depth interviews.

Still We Dream: Girls and Young People Living Through Conflict can be downloaded here.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children’s rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships with and for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries.

We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We’re determined optimists, and we will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

