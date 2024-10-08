Press Release

Nokia and Centranet trial brings 50G PON speeds to tribal nation in rural Oklahoma

Demonstration of Nokia 50G PON solution enables Centranet to become the first company to connect a pilot subscriber in a tribal nation to a 50Gbps fiber connection.

Live commercial trial of Nokia Lightspan MF platform provides Centranet with the foundation needed to provide equitable, high-speed internet access to all.

Nokia is the only vendor supporting all next-generation PON technology options, allowing operators to choose the right strategy for their needs and business cases.

8 October 2024

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Nokia today announced that Centranet, a leading electrical cooperative, has become the first company to demonstrate a 50Gbps fiber internet connection for a tribal nation in Oklahoma. The live commercial trial, using Nokia’s Lightspan fiber solution, allowed Centranet to connect a pilot member of the Sac and Fox nation to one of the fastest residential internet speeds available globally. This marks a significant milestone for the company and its ability to close the digital divide for rural and Indigenous communities.

The groundbreaking connection was unveiled at the Future of Rural Broadband Showcase, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering world-class broadband technology to historically underserved regions. This is the first live commercial trial of 50G PON technology in a tribal nation, demonstrating how Nokia's fiber access platform can be used to provide future-proof broadband access to communities of all sizes and densities.

Using Nokia’s Lightspan MF fiber solution, Centranet can provide current subscribers with multi-gigabit speeds today, along with future 50G PON services needed for online education, telehealth, and digital services essential in the modern era. The trial with Nokia demonstrates Centranet's commitment to ensuring equitable access to reliable, high-speed internet for all.

Mark Klimek, Vice President, North American Business Center at Nokia said: “Our fiber platform supports a full range of PON technologies, allowing them to be mixed and matched on the same platform to deliver ultra-fast, reliable internet services over a single fiber. This is critical for those who want to future-proof their fiber network and gain the flexibility to address evolving network demands. By partnering with Centranet, we are ensuring that every community, especially those who have been underserved for far too long, can access the opportunities that cutting-edge technology provides, now and for generations to come.”

Randle Carter, Principal Chief, Sac and Fox Nation, said: “We pursued this grant to enhance the availability and the viability for our tribal members to access fiber optic opportunities, not just now, but in the future.”

Mark Prather, President of Fiber and Technology, said: “"At Centranet, we are deeply committed to investing in the future the communities we serve. Centranet has deployed 3,300 miles of fiber in north-central Oklahoma in the past three years. Bringing high-speed broadband to the Sac and Fox Nation, as well as other tribes and underserved areas has been a priority for us. This project is about more than just technology—it's about ensuring that everyone in our community has the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in today's digital world.”

