Woody Harrelson, Jessica Biel, Laura Linney Join Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Star-Studded Lineup

Denver, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is honored to announce exciting celebrity additions to attend their annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world: Woody Harrelson, Academy Award-nominated actor; Jessica Biel, Emmy-nominated actor and producer; Laura Linney, Academy Award-nominated and award-winning television and film actress; Bobby Farrelly, acclaimed film director, screenwriter, and producer; and beloved actors Madison Tevlin, Max Carver, Matthew Von der Ahe, Kevin Iannucci, and James Keith.

The award-winning event is co-chaired by Carol and Dominic Capuano, and Gia Price, and will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Proceeds will benefit GLOBAL’s life-saving and transformative research and medical care. Tables, tickets, and model sponsorships are limited, so please reserve and purchase today.

The full slate of celebrities includes previously announced John C. McGinley, award-winning film and TV actor; Caterina Scorsone, beloved actress from the longest primetime TV drama on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy, and her castmates Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, and Niko Terho; Amanda Booth, model and actress; actor Shelley Hennig; Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Mikayla and Vika; Miss Colorado for America April Hawkins; and award-winning local NBC anchors Kim Christiansen and Tom Green, who will emcee the event.

The event will honor: Zaya Biel, the GLOBAL Ambassador who will be escorted down the runway by her amazing Auntie Jessica Biel; Woody Harrelson, and Sofia Sanchez, GLOBAL’s Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awardees. Zaya is a fiery five-year-old who lives in Cabo, Mexico with her mom, dad, and three-year-old brother Ziggy. Having overcome serious health challenges as an infant, Ambassador Zaya has blossomed into a vivacious young girl with a passion for dancing and zest for life. She loves spending time with her family, especially her little brother, and together they enjoy sunset walks, horseback riding, and yoga. She and her family will work closely with GLOBAL to make sure it raises both funds and awareness towards elongating life and improving health outcomes for children and adults with Down syndrome.

Academy Award-nominated actor Woody Harrelson and Ukrainian American actress, model, author, and self-advocate Sofia Sanchez will receive GLOBAL’s highest merit honor—the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Past recipients include Jamie Foxx, DeOndra Dixon, Madison Tevlin, Bobby Farrelly, Caterina Scorsone, Eric Dane, Jamie Brewer, Colin Farrell, Tim Harris, John Lynch, Zack Gottsagen, John C. McGinley, Karen Gaffney, Eva Longoria, Frank Stephens, Kyra Phillips, Marián Ávila and Beverly Johnson.

“We are deeply grateful to our celebrities – some, such as Caterina Scorsone and John C. McGinley, have children with Down syndrome, and others, such as the brilliant cast of the film Champions, are also self-advocates. All of them understand that we have to fight for equity for our children and adults,” says GLOBAL President and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “This event allows us to fund science and medical care that is elongating life and improving health outcomes. This is only possible with support from our amazing donors, Congressional and NIH Champions, passionate self-advocates and families, and our brilliant researchers and medical professionals.”

The evening will feature exclusive silent and live auction items, a sumptuous reception and sit-down dinner, and the inspiring fashion show featuring celebrities and 20+ beautiful and brilliant models with Down syndrome.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world with over 1,400 attendees. Proceeds go to GLOBAL’s life-saving research and medical care through its affiliates – Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Colorado University Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Various levels of Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show tickets, table sponsorships (including VIP levels), and model sponsorships are available at www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For celebrity interviews, additional information, imagery, or to cover the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, please contact trishdavis0707@gmail.com, For more information on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,500 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & X: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

