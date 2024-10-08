Order.co Recognized in Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ List

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Order.co, a leading procurement and accounts payable automation software, today announced that it has been selected for Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ list for the fifth consecutive year.



Since its founding in 2016, Order.co’s commitment to streamlining procurement processes and enhancing efficiency has earned it consistent recognition from Spend Matters as a top innovator in the space.

Spend Matters tracks some 1,500+ procurement and supply chain technology and services providers. Each year, its analysts evaluate market data to build an exclusive list recognizing fast-rising companies that develop innovative products in the market. While reviewing providers, Spend Matters was particularly impressed by Order.co’s ability to transform businesses’ purchasing and payment experiences through cutting-edge features.

“Order.co integrates external purchasing content from any website or marketplace into a master catalog without requiring an API, helping SMEs manage and control spend centrally,” said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst at Spend Matters. “It also consolidates multiple invoices into one, streamlining accounts payable processes and reducing workload. This makes it an interesting solution for enhancing procurement and financial management.”

Receiving this acknowledgment underscores Order.co’s ongoing commitment to saving businesses time and money through a revolutionary approach to procurement. “We are incredibly proud to be selected for Spend Matters ‘50 to Watch’ list for the fifth year in a row,” said Zach Garippa, CEO & Co-Founder of Order.co. “This continued acknowledgment is a reflection of our commitment to simplify buying for businesses and our unique approach to solving this problem. Through a combination of our single ecommerce storefront, AI, and powerful network effects, hundreds of companies are able to rely on us to predict and solve problems along their entire purchasing journey, while saving them time and money every step of the way.”

About Order.co

Order.co is a procurement and accounts payable automation software that helps businesses cut costs and complexity with every order. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations efficiently, gain total control over spending, and save an average of 5% on products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $50M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. To learn more, please visit https://www.order.co

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Learn more at https://spendmatters.com/